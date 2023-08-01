Bossip Video

August 1st is National Spritz Day so it’s only really you celebrate with BOSSIP and our ultimate Spritzer guide.

On the unofficial calendar some holidays just stick out more than others. Today just so happens to be National Spritz Day. The drink popularized by White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and many more.

Sometimes you want something that reminds you of vacation when you can’t be some where tropical. Other times you just need one to fully enjoy the vacation moment. Either way we are going to celebrate National Spritz Day with BOSSIP’s Ultimate Spritzer guide.

BOSSIP’s Ultimate Spritzer Guide

Of course we have to start with the OG, the Aperol Spritz. Additionally we have even more you can try because the Aperol Spritz is getting WORN OUT to the point Aperol is on backorder in some places.

The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

Aperol

Cinzano Prosecco

Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

Slice of orange

Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

Campari Spritz

Ingredients:

2 parts Campari

3 parts Cinzano Prosecco

1 part Soda Water

Ice

Orange slice garnish

Premium touch: Orange peel garnish

Method: Fill the wine glass with ice. Add Prosecco, Campari and soda water. Garnish with an orange slice.

Rose Spritz

Ingredients:

3oz Martini & Rossi Sparkling Rose

2oz. Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter

Method: Combine both ingredients in a balloon glass filled with ice. Garnish with a strawberry or orange slice and enjoy!

PATRÓN EL CIELO Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO

2 oz Chilled Pinot Grigio or Provençale Rose Wine

3 oz Chilled Ginger Ale

Method: In a white wine glass with cubed ice, build all ingredients, and stir to combine. Garnish with a fresh orange wedge – squeeze and drop into the glass.

Bombay Spritz

Ingredients:

4oz Martini & Rossi Prosecco

2oz Bombay Sapphire

1.25oz Martini & Rossi Bitter

1oz Lemon Juice

1oz Honey Syrup

1oz Club Soda

Method: Mix all ingredients into a shaker, pour into a balloon glass and garnish wish an orange wedge.

Grey Goose Essences Sparkler Spritz

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass

4.5 oz soda

Fresh strawberries

Lemongrass sprig

Lemon twist

Method: Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass. Top with soda water; garnish with lemongrass, fresh strawberry and a lemon twist.

Frozen Flecha Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz Flecha Azul Tequila Blanco

2 oz of Aperol

1/2 oz Agave Syrup

Soda Water

Method: Add two handfuls of ice, Flecha Azul Tequila Blanco, Aperol, and agave syrup into a blender and blend. Pour into a large wine glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a fresh orange slice.

Malibu “Hello Spring” Spritz

Ingredients:

1 Part Malibu Original

4 Parts Sparkling Rosé

1/2 Part fresh strawberries, muddled

Mint leaf sprig and sliced strawberries for garnish

Method: Add Malibu and fresh strawberry purée into a glass. Add ice cubes and top up with sparkling rosé wine. Mix together gently. Garnish with sliced strawberries and mint sprig.

Belvedere Floral Vodka Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1 oz Rose Wine

1 oz Soda Water

1 oz Tonic Water

Dash Grapefruit Liqueur

Small Pinch Salt

Method: Build all ingredients in a wine glass over cubed ice and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and a sprig of thyme.

Campante Spritz from Mezcal Campante

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal Campante

1 oz Aperol Aperitivo (or alternative)

1 oz fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

0.30 oz agave syrup

3 oz club soda

Method: Combine all ingredients except the club soda in a wine glass. Add ice to the top of the glass and stir quickly to combine. Top with club soda and add a lemon leaf for garnish.

De Soi “Honey, Glow”

(Featuring: Golden Hour x Feel Good Extra Strength Honey)

Ingredients:

1 can of Golden Hour

1 tablespoon Potli honey (20 MGs of CBD)

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1 cup sparkling water or soda water

Ice cubes

Orange slices and mint leaves for garnish

Method: Fill a glass with ice cubes. Open the can of Golden Hour and pour it into the glass. Add 1 teaspoon of Potli’s ‘Feel Good Extra Strength Honey’ (20 MGs of CBD) to the glass. Add ¼ cup of fresh orange juice for a citrus boost. Give the drink a quick taste and add sparkling water or soda water if you prefer a lighter taste.

Non-Alcoholic Spirtzers

Seedlip Grove Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz. Seedlip Grove 42

Top with Club Soda

Method: Build in a wine glass over ice. Garnish: Orange Ribbon or Ginger Slice.

