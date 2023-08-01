August 1st is National Spritz Day so it’s only really you celebrate with BOSSIP and our ultimate Spritzer guide.
On the unofficial calendar some holidays just stick out more than others. Today just so happens to be National Spritz Day. The drink popularized by White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and many more.
Sometimes you want something that reminds you of vacation when you can’t be some where tropical. Other times you just need one to fully enjoy the vacation moment. Either way we are going to celebrate National Spritz Day with BOSSIP’s Ultimate Spritzer guide.
BOSSIP’s Ultimate Spritzer Guide
Of course we have to start with the OG, the Aperol Spritz. Additionally we have even more you can try because the Aperol Spritz is getting WORN OUT to the point Aperol is on backorder in some places.
The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
Aperol
Cinzano Prosecco
Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)
Slice of orange
Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.
Campari Spritz
Ingredients:
2 parts Campari
3 parts Cinzano Prosecco
1 part Soda Water
Ice
Orange slice garnish
Premium touch: Orange peel garnish
Method: Fill the wine glass with ice. Add Prosecco, Campari and soda water. Garnish with an orange slice.
Rose Spritz
Ingredients:
3oz Martini & Rossi Sparkling Rose
2oz. Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter
Method: Combine both ingredients in a balloon glass filled with ice. Garnish with a strawberry or orange slice and enjoy!
PATRÓN EL CIELO Spritz
Ingredients:
1 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO
2 oz Chilled Pinot Grigio or Provençale Rose Wine
3 oz Chilled Ginger Ale
Method: In a white wine glass with cubed ice, build all ingredients, and stir to combine. Garnish with a fresh orange wedge – squeeze and drop into the glass.
Bombay Spritz
Ingredients:
4oz Martini & Rossi Prosecco
2oz Bombay Sapphire
1.25oz Martini & Rossi Bitter
1oz Lemon Juice
1oz Honey Syrup
1oz Club Soda
Method: Mix all ingredients into a shaker, pour into a balloon glass and garnish wish an orange wedge.
Grey Goose Essences Sparkler Spritz
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass
4.5 oz soda
Fresh strawberries
Lemongrass sprig
Lemon twist
Method: Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass. Top with soda water; garnish with lemongrass, fresh strawberry and a lemon twist.
Frozen Flecha Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz Flecha Azul Tequila Blanco
2 oz of Aperol
1/2 oz Agave Syrup
Soda Water
Method: Add two handfuls of ice, Flecha Azul Tequila Blanco, Aperol, and agave syrup into a blender and blend. Pour into a large wine glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a fresh orange slice.
Malibu “Hello Spring” Spritz
Ingredients:
1 Part Malibu Original
4 Parts Sparkling Rosé
1/2 Part fresh strawberries, muddled
Mint leaf sprig and sliced strawberries for garnish
Method: Add Malibu and fresh strawberry purée into a glass. Add ice cubes and top up with sparkling rosé wine. Mix together gently. Garnish with sliced strawberries and mint sprig.
Belvedere Floral Vodka Spritz
Ingredients:
1 oz Belvedere Vodka
1 oz Rose Wine
1 oz Soda Water
1 oz Tonic Water
Dash Grapefruit Liqueur
Small Pinch Salt
Method: Build all ingredients in a wine glass over cubed ice and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and a sprig of thyme.
Campante Spritz from Mezcal Campante
Ingredients:
1 oz Mezcal Campante
1 oz Aperol Aperitivo (or alternative)
1 oz fresh squeezed grapefruit juice
0.30 oz agave syrup
3 oz club soda
Method: Combine all ingredients except the club soda in a wine glass. Add ice to the top of the glass and stir quickly to combine. Top with club soda and add a lemon leaf for garnish.
De Soi “Honey, Glow”
(Featuring: Golden Hour x Feel Good Extra Strength Honey)
Ingredients:
1 can of Golden Hour
1 tablespoon Potli honey (20 MGs of CBD)
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
1 cup sparkling water or soda water
Ice cubes
Orange slices and mint leaves for garnish
Method: Fill a glass with ice cubes. Open the can of Golden Hour and pour it into the glass. Add 1 teaspoon of Potli’s ‘Feel Good Extra Strength Honey’ (20 MGs of CBD) to the glass. Add ¼ cup of fresh orange juice for a citrus boost. Give the drink a quick taste and add sparkling water or soda water if you prefer a lighter taste.
Non-Alcoholic Spirtzers
Seedlip Grove Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz. Seedlip Grove 42
Top with Club Soda
Method: Build in a wine glass over ice. Garnish: Orange Ribbon or Ginger Slice.
Campante Spritz from Mezcal Campante
Ingredients:
1 oz Mezcal Campante
1 oz Aperol Aperitivo (or alternative)
1 oz fresh squeezed grapefruit juice
0.30 oz agave syrup
3 oz club soda
Method: Combine all ingredients except the club soda in a wine glass. Add ice to the top of the glass and stir quickly to combine. Top with club soda and add a lemon leaf for garnish.
-
Super Freaky Grandpa??? Richard Lawson Trends Over Alleged Twitter Likes Amid Tina Knowles-Lawson Divorce, Sparks Hilarious Chaos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Rip Them Out The Plastic! A Candy-Coated Collection Of ‘Barbie’ Baddies Who Painted The Town Pink During Premiere Weekend
-
She Googled, WHAT?! Twitter EXPLODES Over Shocking New Details In Carlee Russell Case
-
Russell Wilson Subtly Responds To Future's Latest Diss Track By Playing Football With His Stepson, Future Zahir
-
Caucasity Audacity: Video Shows Kooky Karen Forcing Her Way Into Black Man's Home & Resisting Arrest
-
Carlee Russell Fired Over Backlash From Suspicious Searches Before Disappearance, Boyfriend Begs People To 'Stop Bullying' Her
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.