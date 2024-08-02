BardiGang Rejoice: Cardi B’s Pregnancy & Offset Divorce Reportedly Won’t Delay Her Album, Still Expected In 2024

Despite everything else going on in her life right now, Cardi B will still be dropping music later this year.

While fans are happy for Cardi at this turning point in her life, a lot of her supporters were worried that another pregnancy meant another album delay. According to reports from TMZ, however, that’s not the case.

The outlet claims that sources close to the situation insist the rapper being pregnant and filing for divorce from Offset will in no way delay the release of her new album, which is still set to arrive later this year.

The publication goes on to say that the soon-to-be mother of three is more than three-quarters of the way done with the project, which means there’s still work to be done. But, with promises of a release before the end of 2024, there’s still five months to finish that last bit of the album.

Insiders also told the outlet that Cardi has recorded a lot of music over the course of the past six years, which is how long it’s been since she released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Not only that, she’s said to have collaborations with a ton of artists–but TMZ’s source wouldn’t say whether Offset was one of them.

Of course, this promise of a new album comes after Cardi B announced she was pregnant just one day after filing for divorce from her husband of seven years, Offset.

Together, the estranged couple share a daughter, Kulture, 5, and a son, Wave, 2. She has not confirmed whether or not the Migos member is the father of her third. According to reports from Page Six, a source close to the situation says that Cardi’s main priority in the divorce is seeking primary custody of their children.

Album or not, fans have rallied behind Cardi following her big announcement on Thursday, proud of the star for filing for divorce while pregnant. Check out some of her support down below: