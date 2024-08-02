Celebrity

Cardi B's Pregnancy & Offset Divorce Reportedly Won't Delay Her Album

BardiGang Rejoice: Cardi B’s Pregnancy & Offset Divorce Reportedly Won’t Delay Her Album, Still Expected In 2024

Published on August 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Despite everything else going on in her life right now, Cardi B will still be dropping music later this year.

Street Style - New York City - July 2024

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

While fans are happy for Cardi at this turning point in her life, a lot of her supporters were worried that another pregnancy meant another album delay. According to reports from TMZ, however, that’s not the case.

The outlet claims that sources close to the situation insist the rapper being pregnant and filing for divorce from Offset will in no way delay the release of her new album, which is still set to arrive later this year.

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald And Craig Kallman - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The publication goes on to say that the soon-to-be mother of three is more than three-quarters of the way done with the project, which means there’s still work to be done. But, with promises of a release before the end of 2024, there’s still five months to finish that last bit of the album.

Insiders also told the outlet that Cardi has recorded a lot of music over the course of the past six years, which is how long it’s been since she released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Not only that, she’s said to have collaborations with a ton of artists–but TMZ’s source wouldn’t say whether Offset was one of them.

Of course, this promise of a new album comes after Cardi B announced she was pregnant just one day after filing for divorce from her husband of seven years, Offset.

Together, the estranged couple share a daughter, Kulture, 5, and a son, Wave, 2. She has not confirmed whether or not the Migos member is the father of her third. According to reports from Page Six, a source close to the situation says that Cardi’s main priority in the divorce is seeking primary custody of their children.

Album or not, fans have rallied behind Cardi following her big announcement on Thursday, proud of the star for filing for divorce while pregnant. Check out some of her support down below:

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cardi and Offset Divorce Cardi B Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close