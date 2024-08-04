Sports

Simone Biles Makes History At 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles Claps Back At Critics About Husband Wearing Her Gold Medal After #BlackGirlMagic Comeback At 2024 Paris Olympics

Published on August 4, 2024

Simone Biles proved she’s still the GOAT in gymnastics, and dragging fans for criticizing her husband about celebrating with her 2024 Olympics gold medal: “Y’all are miserable.”

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8

Source: Tom Weller/VOIGT / Getty

On Thursday, Biles made history at the 2024 Paris Summer Games by winning the gold medal in the women’s individual all-around final, becoming the third woman ever to claim this title twice. The only other women to achieve this feat were Larisa Latynina in 1956 and 1960 and Věra Čáslavská in 1964 and 1968.

Biles started strong but stumbled slightly on the uneven bars, temporarily placing her in second behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade. However, like the true champion she is, Biles didn’t let this minor setback derail her.

She delivered a stunning performance on the balance beam and then wowed the audience with her floor routine, sealing her victory like the boss she is. Biles’ incredible comeback on the beam and floor showcased her unparalleled talent and mental toughness.

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 6

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

Joining Biles on the podium were two of her fellow gymnasts and friends. Rebeca Andrade, who earned the silver medal, dazzled the judges with her entertaining performances on vault and floor. This marks her second consecutive all-around silver, following her success in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Suni Lee, of Team USA and the 2020 Olympic all-around champion, captured the bronze, earning her second straight Olympic all-around medal.

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 6

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Biles’ victory in Paris is a huge milestone. Not only did she become the first woman to win non-consecutive Olympic gold medals in the individual all-around, but she also secured her third Olympic gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics individual vault final.

Her performances on the vault once again proved why she’s the best to ever do it. She executed the Biles II aka Yurchenko double pike vault—with a difficulty score of 6.400, earning 15.700 points. Her second vault, the Cheng vault, landed her a 14.900 score with a difficulty level of 5.600. Biles’ average score of 15.300 ensured her position at the top of the podium, adding another golden chapter to the Book of Biles.

Check out Simone Biles putting fans on blast for criticizing her husband about celebrating with her gold medal after the jump!

