Blac Chyna Gushes Over Kids And Her Man Derrick Milano: ‘Where My Ring At?’

Angela White, aka Blac Chyna, has certainly turned over a new leaf and she’s enjoying it with her new love. The multi-hyphenate has had her fair share of stress when it comes to being a public figure. However, in recent years, Blac Chyna’s kids have inspired her to make changes in her life.

In an exclusive interview with Extra, White updated her fans on her career, her relationship, and her two children, King and Dream. This update comes after the reality TV star went through a public transformation. As BOSSIP previously reported in 2022, Blac Chyna was in a nasty court battle with the Kardashian Klan. Additionally, Rob Kardashian and Tyga, Blac Chyna’s kids’ fathers, claimed she was not a full-time mother.

You may recall that the White took to Instagram to state that she was not receiving child support from her kids’ fathers. In response, Tyga said he pays his son’s school tuition and houses him Monday through Saturday. In a rare occurrence, Rob popped out with a comment. Much like Tyga, he claimed that he pays for Dream’s school tuition, extracurricular activities, and medical expenses. Rob also claims that he has Dream Tuesday through Saturday.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Many months after the debacle, Blac Chyna reappeared as a changed person. She turned to religion and announced that she dissolved her fillers in addition to butt and breast reductions. The rapper also denounced her stage name, Blac Chyna, and returned to her birth name, Angela White. To wrap up her transformation, she also decided to get sober and left behind alcohol and other substances.

Blac Chyna Says Her Kids Keep Her Going & Whether She’s Ready To Jump The Broom With Derrick Milano

Now that the chaos in her life has settled, White is focused on what is really important — her children. In January, BOSSIP reported that the mother of two now has 50/50 custody of both of her children. Post-transition to Angela White, she states that she is able to balance her career and being a mother a lot better.

“Making time for things that are important — my kids are important. I found a way to really balance it out really good,” she told Extra.

King and Dream’s mom also encourages her kids to pursue anything they want to do. She states that Dream is making music and has just released a single.

“It’s so good. She’s just a natural, and I love that she’s into music and doing her own thing.” She continued, “I want it to be something she wants to do. I don’t want to exploit my kids, King or Dream.”

As for King, the 11-year-old loves playing soccer and his mom states that he is excelling and phenomenal in the sport. Though White is focused on nurturing her children, she still has time for a little romance. She began dating Derrick Milano in 2023, and the couple has been going strong ever since. She told Extra that he is a great support to her and even helped to produce Dream’s music. She also hinted at possible wedding bells.

“Oh, yeah. Now, where my ring at?” she joked.

For now, the socialite is enjoying her life as it is. She is also gearing up for the airing of her Lifetime movie with LeToya Luckett, “I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead,” in which she plays the character Gina. Fans can also catch the star on BET’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

Check out Blac Chyna’s full interview with Extra below.