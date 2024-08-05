Rumor Mill: NBC Executive Overheard Alleging Snoop Dogg Is Banking $500K Per Day During 2024 Paris Olympics

Recording Artists

Snoop Dogg Is Banking $500K Per Day During 2024 Paris Olympics

Published on August 5, 2024

Rumors suggest Snoop Dogg and his priceless Olympic coverage is earning him over $500,000 a day plus expenses.

The 2024 Paris Olympics have taken the globe by storm with athletes showing us their unreal skills in competitive competition. Each country participating has also had its share of icons on site to watch the games and cheer on their countrymen.

For the USA, we have none other than California legend Snoop Dogg who’s trekking around Paris trying his hand at everything he can.

According to a tweet spotted by News.Com.Au, someone allegedly overheard an unnamed NBC executive disclose Snoop is making $500,000 a day in Paris.

Snoop has been the star of the Paris Olympics and even carried the Olympic Torch to kick off the Opening Ceremony. LeBron James carried the American flag as Team USA athletes arrived at the Opening Ceremony, but Snoop’s side quests captivated the world.

Regardless of how much Snoop is compensated, it likely isn’t enough for the visibility and hype he’s brought to the games.

If there ever was a perfect mascot for America during the Olympics, we found it in Snoop. It’s also worth mentioning that the 2028 Olympics will be hosted in Snoop’s hometown of Los Angeles and hopefully, he will be our tour guide.

