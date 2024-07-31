Snoop Dogg Clears The Air After Olympic Viewers Alleged His Goat Chain Was ‘Satanic’– ‘Leave Me The F*ck Alone’

Snoop Dogg recently shut down claims that a piece of jewelry he was wearing had satanic ties.

Snoop has been all over the 2024 Paris Olympics, and calling him “booked and busy” would be an understatement. Snoop carried the Olympic torch into Paris before the Opening Ceremony which came with controversy as social media shared outrage over the Olympics allegedly mocking Christianity with a Last Supper scene featuring drag queens.

Not long after, Christians on social media set their sights on Snoop and alleged that his necklace which features a goat pendant was a satanic symbol.

According to TheJasmineBrand, Snoop decided to address the egregious claims on Instagram.

“I don’t know what y’all thought this was but this is the goat,” said Snoop. “I had this made because somebody told me I was the goat so I wanted to make me a goat chain. All that other sh*t y’all talking about, I don’t know what y’all talking about. But this is the GOAT, greatest of all time, with a blue diamond on his head. Gold. A goat. That other sh*t y’all talking about, miss me with that bullsh*t.”

He ended the video by revealing his necklace represents “peace and love around the world” before telling the media to “Leave me the f*ck alone.”

In 2024 it’s embarrassing that social media can make enough conspiracy theory chatter that Snoop has to address directly. Hopefully, the rest of his 2024 Olympic trip is drama-free.