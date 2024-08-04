ICYM: BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap Featuring Snoop Dogg, LeBron James, & More From The 2024 Paris Olympics

This week’s Bossip Content Recap closely examines all the Olympic action you may have missed from Snoop Dogg to LeBron James.

It’s that time of the week to recap all the content you may have missed during the week and this week has one particular theme, USA. The Paris Olympics are underway and patriotism is flowing from every direction. Perhaps the star of this year’s Olympic Games is Snoop Dogg. Snoop is the mascot for the red, white, and blue and was featured in last week’s content recap carrying the torch into Paris.

Now let’s see what he’s been up to in the first official week of the Olympic Games.

BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap

Snoop Dogg Is America’s Mascot

Snoop Dogg brought out the family and even close friend Martha Stewart to indulge in his role at the Olympics. Snoop is doing everything under the sun and we’re loving it.

Sha’carri Richardson Does Exactly What We Expected

The Olympics turns everyday people into critics all of a sudden and casts doubt on how special Silver and Bronze are. Viewers with sense know it’s tough to win any medal at the Olympics. Sha’Carri snatched a silver medal and social media went wild.

LeBron James & Team USA Are Locked In & Ready To Go

Team USA Men’s Basketball is always the moment and thanks to LeBron James leading the charge all our superstars are competing this year. Not only did LeBron James wave the American flag during the open ceremony he’s already showing hints a special show will go down. Steph Curry is hitting no-look threes, Anthony Edwards is dunking on other countries so hard it should be illegal and Anthony Davis is reflecting anything in the paint.

Team USA is a scary sight for any team hoping to go for Gold.

A’Ja Wilson Leads Team USA Women’s Basketball Past Germany

A’ Ja Wilson is receiving her flowers from all over and after you see her Olympic game you’ll realize no matter the amount of flowers it isn’t enough.