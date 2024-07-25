‘MERICA: Snoop Dogg Set To Carry Olympic Torch On Final Leg To Paris Ahead Of Opening Ceremony

With the Olympics around the corner, Snoop Dogg revealed he will carry the Olympic torch on the final leg to Paris.

Amid American history’s most hostile political climate, people are activating their patriotism for the 2024 Paris Olympics. LeBron James has led the charge on Team USA’s men’s basketball team and even at almost 40, Bron is reminding us he’s the best. When it comes to the Olympic Games, America always goes all out with marketing and retail, and this year is proving to be no different.

One of the most anticipated parts of this year’s Olympics is Snoop Dogg who’ll provide commentary as an NBC analyst. Now NBC News is reporting that another job has been bestowed upon the California rapper; the honor of carrying the Olympic torch.

The outlet reports that Snoop will represent America and carry the Olympic flame through the streets of Saint-Denis.

The town’s mayor, Mathieu Hanotin, announced the news Tuesday morning tweeting;

“Saint-Denis, the final stop before the Eiffel Tower. An international cast @SnoopDogg for the final journey of the Olympic flame.”

He will be joined by French actress Laetitia Casta, rapper MC Solaar, and other public figures.

You can stream the action from the 2024 Paris Olympics beginning July 26 at noon EST on Peacock.