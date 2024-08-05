So Sad: Roger Fortson’s Younger Brother, Andre Fortson, Killed By Gun Violence In GA, Grief-Stricken Community Demands Justice

The Fortson family is mourning the loss of two young members, their lives tragically cut short by gun violence.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson was gunned down by a Florida deputy just months before his 16-year-old brother, Andre Fortson, was fatally shot in Georgia.

Officials say this latest tragedy unfolded at Summit Hill Apartments in DeKalb County, just east of Atlanta.

According to USA Today, Andre was found with gunshot wounds in a breezeway at the apartment complex shortly before 10:00 p.m. Authorities swiftly arrested 20-year-old Quintavious Zellner, charging him with aggravated assault.

Preliminary investigations indicated that “two groups of subjects were shooting at each other” for reasons still unknown.

A neighbor named Jaqueia told USA Today that she tried desperately to save Andre, performing CPR and describing him as a “really good boy” who was never disrespectful or involved in any altercations.

“I tried to save him, doing CPR because I couldn’t save him,” said Jaqueia.

Call for Justice: Community and Family Reactions

This story continues to amplify the need for justice for Roger Fortson.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, known for his relentless pursuit of justice in cases of police misconduct, is calling on Florida State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden to prosecute former sheriff’s deputy Eddie Duran, who fatally shot Roger Fortson on May 3.

Crump is emphasizing the urgency for the State Attorney to act now that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has completed its investigation.

“The actions of Deputy Duran were not just negligent, they were criminal,” said Crump.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office disputes Crump’s claims, asserting that the deputy reacted in self-defense after encountering Fortson armed with a gun. However, Crump and the Fortson family challenge this narrative, highlighting discrepancies in the police response and the alleged misidentification of the apartment involved in the disturbance call.

Chantemekki Fortson, the boys’ mother, is demanding justice for her son, Roger, calling for the revocation of the deputy’s credentials and pension.

“I want justice for my child. You’re not going to throw me a bone. Take his credentials. Take his pension,” said Chantemekki.

Crump reinforced her sentiments.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time for them with the loss of Roger. Losing the life of yet another young family member – a mere child – has been an absolute devastation,” Crump said, noting the family’s immense grief from the loss of both Roger and Andre.

Crump’s Advocacy

Bodycam footage showed Duran shooting Roger Fortson, who opened his door holding a legally owned gun pointed at the ground. Crump pointed out the extensive call history to a different apartment in the same complex, raising questions about the validity of Duran’s actions.

Sheriff’s records showed another unit in the apartment complex had repeated domestic calls and welfare checks, which Crump highlighted during a press conference.

MSN states that Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden refuted Crump’s claims, stating that the deputy did not enter the wrong apartment. However, the administrative investigation concluded that Duran’s use of deadly force was unreasonable and violated agency policy, leading to his termination in June.

“We will never let them stain the reputation of Roger Fortson, not today, not tomorrow, not forever. We will remember him as the true American patriot that he was,” said Crump.

Duran, a former U.S. Army serviceman, was current on his response to resistance training and firearm qualifications at the time of the shooting. As BOSSIP previously reported, he was dismissed from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for using unreasonable deadly force in the shooting of Roger Fortson.

According to MSN, Crump emphasized the importance of holding law enforcement officers accountable to prevent future tragedies and rebuild trust within communities.

“This tragic incident should never have occurred, and we must ensure that there are consequences for such reckless actions. Roger Fortson’s family deserves justice, and our community deserves accountability,” said Crump.

Family Calls for Justice in Wake of Devastating Loss

As the Fortson family continues to navigate the unimaginable grief of losing both Roger and Andre, their call for justice grows louder. Their story is a stark reminder of the urgent need for accountability and reform within law enforcement to prevent such tragedies from recurring.