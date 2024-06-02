Bossip Video

Florida Deputy Fired After Fatal Shooting Of U.S. Airman Roger Fortson

He was so young with a full life ahead of him. Roger Fortson was a dedicated 23-year-old U.S. Air Force—No. Let’s put respect on his status: Senior Airman— who never knew that opening his own home would end his life. Florida deputy Eddie Duran, who killed Fortson for answering the door while Black in a raid at the wrong address, was fired for the May 3 shooting.

A Tragic Night in Okaloosa County

As BOSSIP previously reported earlier this month, #RogerFortson was at home, Face-Timing with his girlfriend, when deputies from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrived in response to a disturbance call. Major outlets such as AP News, shared the body cam footage. Deputy Eddie Duran knocked on Fortson’s door and announced himself as law enforcement.

Fortson appeared at the door, holding a gun pointed towards the ground. Without hesitation, Duran fired multiple times, fatally wounding the airman with six shots. Fortson later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Deputy Eddie Duran Fired

Following an internal affairs investigation, Deputy Eddie Duran was fired from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department. According to CNN, the investigation concluded that Duran’s use of deadly force was not “objectively reasonable” and violated agency policy.

Sheriff Eric Aden acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating, “This tragic incident should have never occurred. The objective facts do not support the use of deadly force as an appropriate response to Mr. Fortson’s actions. Mr. Fortson did not commit any crime. By all accounts, he was an exceptional airman and individual.”

What was the immediate response following the situation? Of course, they placed the killer cop on paid leave while investigating.

A Step Toward Justice

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Fortson family, welcomed the firing but emphasized that it is only a partial victory.

“The actions of this deputy were not just negligent, they were criminal,” Crump asserted. “Just as we did for Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson, and Breonna Taylor, we will continue to fight for full justice and accountability for Roger Fortson, as well as every other innocent Black man and woman gunned down by law enforcement in the presumed safety of their own home.”

With a history of fighting for Black voices to be heard, Crump’s hard work with the family is paying off. Duran’s termination is a great step, but that’s not enough for a cop who fatally shot first (SIX TIMES) and asked questions later. #PutHimInJail

The Impact On Fortson’s Family

The loss of Roger Fortson has deeply affected his family. NPR shares how his mother, Chantimekki Fortson, described the emotional toll the incident has taken, particularly on Fortson’s nieces and nephews.

“When my grandkids see the police, they literally start vomiting,” she shared. “I’ve taught them to respect the police because of the chaos that goes on and the fact that they get sick to their stomach, it’s crazy.”

WSB-TV spoke with Roger Fortson’s family, highlighting a vigil held in his honor in the family’s hometown: Atlanta. Family attorney Brian Barr highlighted Fortson’s dedication to service, both to his family and his country.

“He served his family, he served the country, served his friends,” Barr said. “And it’s just such a tragedy, from all angles that — living this life of service doing what he was told to do — he was killed because he opened the door.”

Saluting #RogerFortson for serving a country that doesn’t always serve the very people who built it.

Community Outrage and Demand for Accountability

The shooting of Roger Fortson has reignited discussions about police brutality and the systemic issues that lead to such tragedies. At a news conference, Ben Crump played a recording of a police dispatch officer indicating that the disturbance call involved “a male and a female.” This information came via a fourth-party from the front desk of the apartment complex.

Crump criticized the sheriff’s department for not owning up to their mistakes.

“When you make a mistake, you own up to it. You don’t try to justify killing a good guy. The Okaloosa Sheriff’s Department needs to own up to this. Tell the truth.”

Keep in mind, this is the same Sheriff’s Department that mistakenly fired at an unarmed man 22 times from the sound of an acorn. At least that Deputy immediately resigned. It shouldn’t have to be all of this. Where is their training?

But again, the fight continues.

An Ongoing Investigation & A Call For Change

The investigation into Roger Fortson’s death is still ongoing. Florida’s Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation, and the state attorney’s office will determine if any further action is taken. As the community rallies behind the Fortson family, the call for justice remains loud and clear.

The death of Roger Fortson reminds Black people of the dangers faced when met with law enforcement. Communities are standing in solidarity with the Fortson family as the fight for justice and systemic change continues.

Will it ever end…?