Estrangement Encouragement: Cardi Claps Back At Claims Her Estranged Husband Offset Doesn’t Support Her: ‘OK This Is Getting Weird’

Despite going through a divorce, Cardi B still isn’t going to let the world spread lies about the man she married.

Over the years, rumors of infidelity have plagued the rapper’s marriage to Offset, and after seven years together, Cardi B filed for divorce last week.

While the former Love & Hip Hop star referenced her new chapter in an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, she still hasn’t revealed why she decided to separate from her husband. On Aug. 2, PEOPLE reported that Cardi filed for divorce because a source claimed their marriage was “more of a distraction than support.”

When theJasmineBRAND shared that news on Instagram, Cardi set the record straight in the comments.

“OK this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids,” the rapper wrote on Aug. 3. “Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine.”

Cardi continued,

“Even wit my filling I’m not askin for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one.”

While the Bronx native might not be asking for child support, she is reportedly seeking primary custody of their children. The estranged couple share a daughter Kulture, 6, and a son Wave, 2, and are expecting their third baby together.

“With every ending comes a new beginning,” the rapper wrote on Instagram while announcing her pregnancy. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” She continued, “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”