Cardi B Requests Child Support & Custody Of 3 Offset Offspring, Source Reveals THIS Is Why Divorce Was ‘A Long Time Coming’

Following Cardi B‘s bombshell breakup, documents confirm child support requests for her three Offset offspring as a source revealed reasons for divorcing with a Bodak baby bump. The marriage reportedly became “more of a distraction than support,” the insider said.

Pregnancy and rocky relationship rumors followed Cardi and Offset for months, but the shocking news only sparked more speculation. The mogul mama’s baby on the way is her third mini Migo with Offset, and she already has a co-parenting plan laid out.

TMZ secured more details about the divorce from Cardi’s court filing. The “W.A.P.” rapper requested child support for the trio and primary custody. Cardi previously praised Offset as a dedicated dad, but it looks like there’s no going back for the marriage.

The divorce docs cite “irreconcilable differences” for their split. If a prenuptial agreement was in place, Cardi’s legal team didn’t reference one. That leaves the court to handle the assets accumulated during the marriage. Cardi requested to divide their personal assets evenly, so things still sound pretty amicable.

Theories are still circulating about what prompted such a drastic decision on the baddie’s behalf. Someone close to Cardi reportedly spilled the tea on what led to the demise of the relationship, which was “not based on cheating rumors.”

