Here's Why A Pregnant Cardi B Filed For Divorce From Offset

Cardi B Requests Child Support & Custody Of 3 Offset Offspring, Source Reveals THIS Is Why Divorce Was ‘A Long Time Coming’

Published on August 3, 2024

Following Cardi B‘s bombshell breakup, documents confirm child support requests for her three Offset offspring as a source revealed reasons for divorcing with a Bodak baby bump. The marriage reportedly became “more of a distraction than support,” the insider said.

 

Cardi B & Offset attend 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Pregnancy and rocky relationship rumors followed Cardi and Offset for months, but the shocking news only sparked more speculation. The mogul mama’s baby on the way is her third mini Migo with Offset, and she already has a co-parenting plan laid out.

TMZ secured more details about the divorce from Cardi’s court filing. The “W.A.P.” rapper requested child support for the trio and primary custody. Cardi previously praised Offset as a dedicated dad, but it looks like there’s no going back for the marriage.

The divorce docs cite “irreconcilable differences” for their split. If a prenuptial agreement was in place, Cardi’s legal team didn’t reference one. That leaves the court to handle the assets accumulated during the marriage. Cardi requested to divide their personal assets evenly, so things still sound pretty amicable.

Theories are still circulating about what prompted such a drastic decision on the baddie’s behalf. Someone close to Cardi reportedly spilled the tea on what led to the demise of the relationship, which was “not based on cheating rumors.”

Check out the reasons why Cardi and Offset’s marriage ending was “a long time coming” after the flip.

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Catherine Powell / Getty

The ups and downs of Cardi B and Offset’s relationship had everyone talking since they secretly got married in 2017. She kept it a little too real sometimes about their ups and downs, but news of their divorce still came as a shock. According to PEOPLE, someone close to the situation answered the burning questions about why she filed for divorce while pregnant.

The former couple got past many of the common relationship issues, but the “irreconcilable” issues were reportedly deeper than alleged cheating. “Filing for divorce again wasn’t an easy decision” for Cardi, but “he just doesn’t support her like a husband should.”

“She has two kids already, is pregnant and is also a working mom. She’d love to have a great marriage too, but since it’s more of a distraction than support, she needs to end it,” the source said.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s not just one issue. She’s matured a lot. She knows exactly what she wants her life to look like. She’s super focused on her kids and work,” they continued.

As the divorce documents imply, the soon-to-be exes “are still friendly and will co-parent” together. In addition to the bun in Cardi’s oven, she and Offset share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2.

Through this difficult time, the insider praised Cardi as “incredibly strong and driven.” That is why she reportedly couldn’t continue the relationship once it became a liability.

“As a mom, she expects a partner that contributes fully and that puts the family first. This just wasn’t happening. “In general, he just doesn’t support her like a husband should. She needs good vibes and positive energy only in her life,” they revealed to the publication.

Echoing a statement from Cardi about the split, someone close to the situation claimed the divorce was “not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming.”

