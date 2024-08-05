Kehlani’s Baby Daddy Claims She’s Wrapped Up In A Sex Cult, Files Petition For Full Custody Of Their 5-Year-Old Daughter

The father of Kehlani’s daughter, Javaughn Young-White, is worried for the safety of their 5 year old.

The singer has had a whirlwind weekend on social media, first upsetting fans after she linked up with Chris Brown, who famously made fun of her previous suicide attempt.

Brown posted a photo with Kehlani to his Instagram Story on Sunday, tagging the artist and writing, “Twin❤️.” Folks were confused by their getting together not only because of his history with Kehlani, specifically but because the “After Hours” singer has made a point of de-platforming abusers in the past.

One fan pointed out the irony on X, tweeting, “Kehlani went out of their way to remove Tory Lanez off a song after the incident with Megan, but now they all cozied up to Cocaine Fisticuffs Brown?”

But, unfortunately for Kehlani, that backlash was only the beginning.

According to reports from TMZ, Javaughn Young-White, the father of Kehlani’s child, has filed a paternity petition and is seeking full custody of their daughter, Adeya Nomi.

Javaughn claims Kehlani has been mixed up with a cult for the past few years, according to court documents obtained by the outlet, which he says is influencing how the singer raises their daughter. Javaughn goes on to allege that the cult leader has multiple sexual assault accusations, which makes him fearful that their daughter could be at risk of abuse if the court doesn’t intervene.

Young-White says that the cult leader has such an influence on Kehlani that he’s convinced her Javaughn is a threat to Adeya, causing the singer to keep him from seeing his daughter.

Javaughn seemingly went on to make some even more surprising claims on social media, responding to fans on X who called him “weird” for publicly airing out these custody issues.

“Mfs stay thinking im hating or just being catty and messy and it’s like nah bro,” he allegedly tweeted about his issues with Kehlani before seemingly deactivating his account. “DOZENS of people have been affected by whatever monstrosity shorty got going on and it leaves mfs actively traumatized actually n**** omg. Down to her whole spiritual house she got kicked out of.”

One user replied to this tweet, writing, “idk i think it’s weird to air the mother of your child out like this but that’s just me.”

“Yeah it’s weird to try and get me killed too but I digress,” Young-White seemingly replied.

Kehlani has yet to reply to the allegations.