Recording Artists

Chris Brown Sued For $50M Over Alleged Backstage Beatdown

SMH: Chris Brown Sued For $50M Over Alleged Backstage Beatdown During His ’11:11′ Tour Stop In Texas

Published on July 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chris Brown In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chris Brown is being sued over an alleged backstage beatdown claiming his entourage helped him stomp out an innocent group at his show.

Summer tours are ending and surprisingly very few acts could sell tickets in a struggling economy. One person who never has to worry about their fan base showing up is Chris Brown. His “11:11” tour is doing great, dates are selling out, and the show is rolling with no plans of slowing down.

According to TMZ, while the show hasn’t had any issues, Chris Brown is being sued for allegedly giving beatdowns backstage at a recent show.

Four men are suing Chris Brown, Yella Beezy, and Chris’s friend Sinko Ceej as well as Live Nation for good measure. The group is seeking an astonishing $50M for the alleged altercation.

All four plaintiffs allege they were escorted backstage along with 40 women after the show and one plaintiff alleged that he happily greeted Chris and dapped him up.

A member of Chris’ entourage reportedly said; “Man you don’t remember you two were beefing” instigating a confrontation between Chris and the plaintiff and things allegedly went left.

“Oh yeah, we were. What’s up, n****? I don’t forget sh*t,” the plaintiff alleges Chris said before he beat him and his friends up backstage at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

 

The plaintiff alleges that up to 10 people were involved in the altercation and adds that a chair was thrown at him.

This story is still developing…

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Chris Brown Chris Brown Fight Newsletter Yella Beezy

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Ray J and Whitney Houston attend Hopkins vs. Calzaghe "Battle of The Planet" in The PH Ring

Ray J Breaks Silence On Rumors About Whitney Houston’s Death: ‘I Didn’t Murder Her, We Were In Love’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close