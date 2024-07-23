SMH: Chris Brown Sued For $50M Over Alleged Backstage Beatdown During His ’11:11′ Tour Stop In Texas

Chris Brown is being sued over an alleged backstage beatdown claiming his entourage helped him stomp out an innocent group at his show.

Summer tours are ending and surprisingly very few acts could sell tickets in a struggling economy. One person who never has to worry about their fan base showing up is Chris Brown. His “11:11” tour is doing great, dates are selling out, and the show is rolling with no plans of slowing down.

According to TMZ, while the show hasn’t had any issues, Chris Brown is being sued for allegedly giving beatdowns backstage at a recent show.

Four men are suing Chris Brown, Yella Beezy, and Chris’s friend Sinko Ceej as well as Live Nation for good measure. The group is seeking an astonishing $50M for the alleged altercation.

All four plaintiffs allege they were escorted backstage along with 40 women after the show and one plaintiff alleged that he happily greeted Chris and dapped him up.

A member of Chris’ entourage reportedly said; “Man you don’t remember you two were beefing” instigating a confrontation between Chris and the plaintiff and things allegedly went left.

“Oh yeah, we were. What’s up, n****? I don’t forget sh*t,” the plaintiff alleges Chris said before he beat him and his friends up backstage at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

The plaintiff alleges that up to 10 people were involved in the altercation and adds that a chair was thrown at him.

This story is still developing…