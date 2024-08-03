Presidential Shade: Kamala Harris’s Campaign Roasts Trump’s Running Mate JD Vance On His Birthday

Vice President Kamala Harris is definitely not taking the high road when it comes to her impending presidential race against former President Donald Trump. And we are here for it!

The Harris campaign took some time out of their busy schedule to wish the former chief of clownery’s 2024 running mate, Sen. JD Vance, a happy birthday with a shady message.

“At 78 and 40, Donald Trump and his sidekick, the most unpopular VP pick in American history, are running on an agenda to drag our country backwards, reverse the progress we’ve made, and ensure Americans have fewer freedoms in the next generation than they had in the last,” the campaign said via X.

They also went on to brag a little about the state of Trump‘s proposed Hitler-esque Project 2025, which has been rapidly causing Republicans to reject a second term from the would-be dictator.

“Voters won’t stand for it, and that’s why they’re already rejecting the Trump-Vance Project 2025 agenda to rip away our freedoms, jack up costs on the middle class, and fan the flames of hatred and division,” the campaign stated.

The final ki-ki came in a back-handed birthday wish for Vance,

“While we wish JD a happy 40th, the American people will make certain that he celebrates his 41st anywhere but the White House,” the campaign stated.

Though having major ground to make up in her race to the November elections, Vice President Harris has already jumped out to a stellar start. Thanks to Black women leading the charge on night one of her campaign with over $1 million raised on a Zoom call, several other gatherings have brought in more than $20 million in her honor.

Harris has galvanized huge support in the days following Biden’s formal endorsement of her as the party’s official presidential candidate. Since then, she has also garnered the glowing endorsement of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Early poll numbers also show VP Harris with a slight lead over Trump in key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina. She is also reportedly polling higher in voters’ favorability across the nation, according to Yahoo News.

It’s going to be a fight to the finish but Vice President Harris has definitely come out swinging.