A$AP Rocky Celebrates Birthday Of Second Son With Rihanna

Let’s Cause A Riot! A$AP Rocky Celebrates First Birthday Of Youngest Son With Rihanna

Published on August 3, 2024

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna‘s youngest son Riot Rose Mayers just celebrated his first birthday! And the rapper is a proud papa.

Pretty Flacko took to social media to share some adorable photos of the superstar couple’s baby boy and we have no choice but to stan.

The “D.M.B” artist never shies way from sharing how much he loves his role as father. This past Father’s Day, luxury designer Bottega Veneta tapped A$AP for a campaign all about the most important title he carries.

“This special moment captures the vulnerability, love and interaction between my sons and I, I’m proud 2 be the man they call Dadda,” he said in a post.

Rihanna and Rocky celebrated Riot with a party in the singer’s hometown of Barbados with friends and family.

The coolest parents in the world seem to be loving their life as a family and taking every moment to celebrate their children. Earlier this summer, the pair threw a fun affair for their oldest son, RZA, who is now two years old.

Though the internet has been speculating about a third child for Rihanna and Rocky, neither of them confirmed as much. The Queen of the house of Fenty seems to be busy further solidifying her empire.

Fans seem to be waiting with bated breath for a new Rihanna album but as more years go by, it seems that the “Anti” singer has not made her way into the studio. They do say that doing the same thing and expecting different results is the definition of insanity. Maybe the Bad Gal Riri fans should consider moving on.

The microphone may not be seeing much of our girl but when it comes time to turn a look, Rihanna never misses. Her latest Puma Creeper release further cemented her relationship with the athleisure wear company and her newest Savage X Fenty “Soft n Savage” capsule collection went live on August 1.

