Towanda & Trina Braxton Talk Celebrating Tonight’s ‘The Braxtons’ Premiere Amid Their Traci Grief—‘She’s Still Here With Us In Spirit’ [Exclusive]

Braxton family fans are in for a treat tonight as the highly anticipated new season of The Braxtons premieres on We TV at 9:30 PM ET, and BOSSIP’s got exclusive deets.

This season, the series takes a deeply emotional turn as the Braxton sisters—Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Ms. Evelyn Braxton—come together for the first time since the passing of their beloved sister, Traci.

As previously reported, set against the vibrant backdrop of Atlanta, this season promises to be the most intimate and revealing yet. Across eight gripping episodes, viewers will witness the Braxton women navigate the complexities of life, loss, and love. With each sister handling grief in her own unique way, the series offers an authentic portrayal of a family striving to rebuild their bond while facing individual challenges.

We had the exclusive opportunity to sit down with sisters Trina and Dr. Towanda Braxton, who shared their thoughts on the new season and the emotional journey they’ve been on.

During an interview with BOSSIP’s Liz Smith, Towanda opened up about how she has coped with the loss of Traci, explaining her spiritual approach to grief.

“I look at grief like your spirit never dies,” said Towanda. “Your spirit exists before you become flesh and blood, so even when you transcend, you’re still here spiritually. That has helped me and guided me, and it allows me to know that even when Traci isn’t here physically, she’s still here with us in spirit.”

Trina, on the other hand, reflected on how filming the show helped her realize changes within herself.

“I realized that I am no longer a party girl! I enjoy life, I enjoy having fun, but I’m not a party girl—I’m a homebody now. It’s crazy! Now I enjoy a cocktail or six, but from my house!” she said with a laugh.

This season is packed with personal stories and challenges that will resonate with viewers; Toni Braxton faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her highly anticipated Vegas comeback.

Trina Braxton begins therapy for PTSD, delving into her mental health journey. Towanda Braxton confronts her battle with alopecia, a condition that has tested her strength and resilience. Tamar Braxton focuses on her wellness journey, striving for balance and peace in her life. Ms. Evelyn Braxton, affectionately known as Ms. E, finally realizes her dream of hosting a cooking show, a passion project she has longed to bring to life.

Towanda expressed her excitement about her mother’s new venture, telling BOSSIP;

“I think it’s absolutely amazing because Mommy can cook her butt off! She’s the one who taught all of us how to cook, which allowed Trina and Von to have their own situation every Monday on Instagram and YouTube. I love her to death, I love her dearly, I love her to life, and I’m just happy for her because I know this is something that she’s been wanting for a long time.”

The new season of The Braxtons is set to deliver a powerful mix of emotion, drama, and inspiration as the sisters and their mother navigate their new normal.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 9:30 PM ET on We TV, with episodes also available for streaming on ALLBLK every Friday.

