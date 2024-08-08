‘The Braxtons’ Sneak Peek: Towanda Reveals Her Alopecia Diagnosis–‘It’s A Part Of Who I Am’

The Braxtons are making their triumphant return to television three years after the end of Braxton Family Values, and BOSSIP’s got a look at what’s to come.

In this new series, The Braxtons premiering Friday, August 9 at 9:30 pm ET on WE tv, the fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers an unvarnished look at the family’s triumphs and trials.

As previously reported, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. E will be seen navigating careers, health challenges, and busy personal lives while growing their family bond.

As for Toni, she’ll face a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback.

Always unafraid to open up on camera, Trina will start therapy for PTSD while Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar will be seen focusing on her wellness journey while Ms. E’s cooking show dream starts becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?

The Braxtons Sneak Peek

In a sneak peek from Friday’s premiere, we see Towanda and Trina having a conversation about Towanda’s alopecia diagnosis.

Towanda revealed that the sisters all agreed to cut their hair, and while Trina didn’t stick to the plan, Towanda did, because of her hair loss.

“I am who I am, you accept me or you just don’t accept me,” says Towanda. “It’s a part of who I am, I have alopecia and that’s just it.”

Things then get emotional as a video rolls titled “Last Days With Traci” showing the late Braxton sister brushing Towanda’s hair.

“Towanda cut off all her hair and Traci said that she should do it,” says Trina.

Take a look below.

The Braxtons premieres TOMORROW Friday, August 9 at 9:30 pm ET on WE tv