R.I.P. Mama Love: Comedian Loni Love Announces The Death Of Her Mother

Comedian Loni Love announced the death of her mother Frances on Thursday, August 8 and we are sending her all of the good energy.

The Real co-host and comedian shared the news via Instagram saying,

“Momma Love passed peacefully yesterday…She lived life by her own rules which is what made me live my life the same way. I found so much peace having gone through her things and seeing the life that she made for herself.”

She continued,

“I celebrate her life and will remember the good times forever!! Love you Momma!!! At this time me and the fam are kindly asking for prayers and privacy to grieve.”

Loni Love always loudly proclaimed her love and respect for Mama Love. In a 2015 episode of The Real, the comedian took airtime to publicly thank her mother for the work she did all on her own, raising her children in the city of Detroit.

“I was born in the Brewster projects to a single mother. We never had much money but she did the best that she could,” Love shared through tears. “Mama, I know what you did for me. I love very much — very, very, very much.”

She went on to share that her mother took on the task of educating her as a child and instilled a love of reading and books.

“And we didn’t know how to read very well and my mother didn’t have much money but what my mother did do was make me join a book club and every month, I would get a book and this book right here taught me how to read,” she said while holding a copy of Dr. Suess’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go. “That’s all that I can say. You’re beautiful. I love you so much and I’ll see you soon,” she concluded. “So I just want to thank her and Dr. Seuss.”

Condolences to Loni Love and her family during this time of grief.