So Sad: Artists D Smoke, SiR & Davion Farris Announce The Passing Of Their Mother Jackie Gouché Farris

In extremely sad news, rapper D Smoke, singer SiR, and recording artist Davion Farris announced the passing of their mother, Jackie Farris, via Instagram on August 10.

The trio reported that her tragic passing came after a lengthy health battle caused by complications stemming from a car accident in March.

“As we process the immense heartache of loss, we’re careful o give thanks for having lived so close to one of the greatest souls to walk the face of this earth. She was our mother, music teacher, mentor in the home, role model, biggest fan and friend,” the family’s post reads. “We are grateful to everyone who showed up, brought food, spent time, called, gave plants, gave flowers, ran errands and prayed for us during these past couple months. Our mother is no longer suffering and if you know her, you know where she’s at. We will keep y’all posted on how best to support us in this time.”

The talented family’s matriarch was both a classically trained pianist and singer, who instilled her love of music into her sons. Throughout her career, Farris, who often performed under the stage name Jackie Gouché, sang background for the likes of Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Quincy Jones, Patti LaBelle, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and a host of others.

She also authored four books about her struggles with addiction, her time as a single mother to three boys in Inglewood, CA while her husband was incarcerated, as well as her experiences in the music industry. The Gouché family includes five-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tiffany Gouché and legendary musician Andrew Gouché, considered by many to be the “godfather of gospel bass.”

The unfortunate car accident that would later claim the talented singer’s life happened on Easter Sunday when she was a passenger in a vehicle that was t-boned by another. D Smoke shared news of her recovery at the time saying,

“She has full mobility of her fingers and toes and through medication is still cracking jokes and trying to dance to music. Through tears, my family is navigating supporting her as she recovers and shows the world what she’s really made of.”

Our hearts and prayers go out to the Gouché/Farris family during this time of grief.