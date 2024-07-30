SiR Says His Toronto Tour Stop At Drake-Associated Venue Was Canceled– ‘They DON’T Like Us’

Singer SiR’s Toronto show has been canceled just like his labelmate ScHoolboy Q’s in the aftermath of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

The fallout from Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s lyrical confrontation is seemingly still raging on, and now more of Kendrick’s TDE affiliates are seemingly being targeted.

Earlier this month, ScHoolboy Q shared that his Toronto show at Drake-collaborated venue History was canceled without reason. The rapper was still reportedly paid for the show, and he found humor in the situation on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to Complex, SiR is the latest victim of the Toronto venues’ seemingly newly implemented TDE cancellation policy.

In a hilarious tweet, SiR recalled previously bragging that his Toronto show wasn’t canceled. The TDE singer who stayed silent amid Kendrick and Drake’s back and forth tweeted Tuesday:

“This s*** didn’t age well at all.”

ScHoolboy Q then wasted no time hitting the timeline to laugh at SiR’s Canadian border issues and playfully tweeted that it was time for the singer to “sing on the bus.”

SiR responded with his first acknowledgment of the “Not Like Us” drama with a sly joke. “They DON’T like us,” he tweeted.

He eventually told fans that he was still being paid by the venue for the concert so it was still a win on his end.

What do YOU think about SiR’s Toronto concert cancellation?