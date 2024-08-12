Jay-Z Files Notice Ensuring 'Reasonable Doubt' Will Be His In 2031
Buyer Beware: Jay-Z Files Legal Notice Ensuring ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Ownership In 2031 Despite Government Auction
Despite Dame Dash’s ownership of Roc-A-Fella hitting a government auction soon, Jay-Z is making sure that he’ll own his Reasonable Doubt album in 2031.
Following the fallout of producer Josh Webber winning a court settlement against Dame Dash, his 1/3 ownership of Roc-A-Fella records will soon hit the auction block.
The United States Marshal Services will hold the auction on August 29 inside a Manhattan hotel with a minimum bid of $1.2 million and a $240,000 deposit. As you can imagine, some potential buyers are eager to own a piece of Hip-Hop history but they’ll face a speed bump thanks to Jay-Z.
According to TMZ, Jay-Z is issuing a “buyer beware” notice to let any hopeful bidders know his album Reasonable Doubt will soon return to him. The album is reportedly the only real asset of Roc-A-Fella Records and is likely the prized possession that comes with Dame’s 33.3%.
TMZ reports that in recent weeks Jay-Z’s lawyers filed a legal notice to make it official the album’s ownership will revert to him in 2031.
This could have a big implication on how high the auction will go because the potential buyer will only receive revenue for six years.
Now we’ll just have to wait and see how the auction plays out.
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
-
Kirk Frost's Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood's Murder, Denies 'Conspiracy Theories' About Her Involvement: 'I Would NEVER!'
-
Bling Bling: Toni Braxton Posts Wedding Ring To Celebrate Anniversary With Birdman
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
T-Hood’s Death Under Investigation As Possible Self-Defense Shooting; Kirk & Rasheeda Frost’s Son Ky Named as Suspect