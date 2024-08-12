Recording Artists

Jay-Z Files Notice Ensuring 'Reasonable Doubt' Will Be His In 2031

Buyer Beware: Jay-Z Files Legal Notice Ensuring ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Ownership In 2031 Despite Government Auction

Published on August 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jay-Z - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 FINALBorussia Dortmund v Real Madrid

Jay-Z – Source: ANP / Getty

Despite Dame Dash’s ownership of Roc-A-Fella hitting a government auction soon, Jay-Z is making sure that he’ll own his Reasonable Doubt album in 2031.

Following the fallout of producer Josh Webber winning a court settlement against Dame Dash, his 1/3 ownership of Roc-A-Fella records will soon hit the auction block.

Related Stories

The United States Marshal Services will hold the auction on August 29 inside a Manhattan hotel with a minimum bid of $1.2 million and a $240,000 deposit. As you can imagine, some potential buyers are eager to own a piece of Hip-Hop history but they’ll face a speed bump thanks to Jay-Z.

According to TMZ, Jay-Z is issuing a “buyer beware” notice to let any hopeful bidders know his album Reasonable Doubt will soon return to him. The album is reportedly the only real asset of Roc-A-Fella Records and is likely the prized possession that comes with Dame’s 33.3%.

TMZ reports that in recent weeks Jay-Z’s lawyers filed a legal notice to make it official the album’s ownership will revert to him in 2031.

This could have a big implication on how high the auction will go because the potential buyer will only receive revenue for six years.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see how the auction plays out.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Dame Dash Dame Dash NFT auction Jay-Z Newsletter Reasonable Doubt Reasonable Doubt NFT drama

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close