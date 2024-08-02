Pop Culture

Dame Dash's Roc-A-Fella Shares Headed To Government Auction

Wait, What? Dame Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Shares Headed To Government Auction With $1.2 Million Starting Bid

Published on August 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dame Dash - "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere

Dame Dash – Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Dame Dash’s stake in Roc-A-Fella Records is headed to a government auction with a starting price of a whopping $1.2M.

Roc-A-Fella Records is probably the most iconic label with artists across every genre still hoping to receive the label’s iconic chain. Unfortunately, Dame Dash, Biggs Burke, and Jay-Z have gone their separate ways in life with two out of the three of them still on good terms.

Dame and Hov’s indifferences have been repeatedly explained, but recently their issues were brought up again.

Related Stories

For years, Dame Dash has insisted that he’s trying to sell his stake in Roc-A-Fella and even had a failed NFT auction for his portion. Jay-Z allegedly stepped in to shut down any passing of his iconic label without first dibs.

Now according to TMZ, Dame won’t have to worry about the footwork selling his share of the label. The outlet reports that the government is auctioning off shares to help cover a $823K civil judgment against the struggling mogul. Director/producer Josh Webber was awarded this settlement after suing Dame for copyright infringement and defamation.

TMZ reports that bidders will have to register for the auction by emailing attorney Christopher Brown with a minimum bidding set at $1.2 Million.

Hopefully, Jay-Z will swoop in and purchase the shares as he’s most deserving of anyone. The chances are also high that whoever wins the auction will stay anonymous to the general public.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Auction Dame Dash Dame Dash Reasonable Doubt Lawsuit Dame Dash Sr. Jay-Z Jay-Z lawsuit against Dame Dash Newsletter Reasonable Doubt NFT drama Roc-A-Fella Roc-a-Fella Records

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close