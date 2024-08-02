Wait, What? Dame Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Shares Headed To Government Auction With $1.2 Million Starting Bid

Dame Dash’s stake in Roc-A-Fella Records is headed to a government auction with a starting price of a whopping $1.2M.

Roc-A-Fella Records is probably the most iconic label with artists across every genre still hoping to receive the label’s iconic chain. Unfortunately, Dame Dash, Biggs Burke, and Jay-Z have gone their separate ways in life with two out of the three of them still on good terms.

Dame and Hov’s indifferences have been repeatedly explained, but recently their issues were brought up again.

For years, Dame Dash has insisted that he’s trying to sell his stake in Roc-A-Fella and even had a failed NFT auction for his portion. Jay-Z allegedly stepped in to shut down any passing of his iconic label without first dibs.

Now according to TMZ, Dame won’t have to worry about the footwork selling his share of the label. The outlet reports that the government is auctioning off shares to help cover a $823K civil judgment against the struggling mogul. Director/producer Josh Webber was awarded this settlement after suing Dame for copyright infringement and defamation.

TMZ reports that bidders will have to register for the auction by emailing attorney Christopher Brown with a minimum bidding set at $1.2 Million.

Hopefully, Jay-Z will swoop in and purchase the shares as he’s most deserving of anyone. The chances are also high that whoever wins the auction will stay anonymous to the general public.