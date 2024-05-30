Bossip Video

Tamar Braxton recently issued a heartfelt apology to her fiancé, Jeremy Robinson, following his criticism of her “shady” interview with Carlos King. In the interview, posted to YouTube on May 21, King jokingly referred to Robinson as Colonel Sanders, the founder of the KFC food franchise.

In a sweet open letter posted to her InstaStory on May 29 according to IceCreamConvos, Braxton acknowledged how King’s quip may have been hurtful to her soon-to-be husband and attempted to rectify the situation.

“Hurting the person that you love is far worse than being hurt BY the one you love. I’m new to true love and loving myself,” the singer penned.

She added;

“I wish for the opportunity to give an apology and be forgiven for it ALL … No matter how much I feel like I was right…you felt wronged. And I gotta respect that. I’m not embarrassed for being open about how I feel, I’m embarrassed of how I made you feel. I’m sorry.”

The seemingly sincere post came hours after Robinson took to Instagram and called out King for likening his white beard and hair to Colonel Sanders, something several people have harped on via social media.

He also expressed discomfort with the media mogul probing into his relationship with the 47-year-old singer while she sat idly by.

“I CAN ONLY BE THROWN UNDER THE BUS AND NOT DEFENDED FOR SO MUCH LONGER. I’LL BE COLONEL SANDERS AND GIVE YOU SOME CHICKEN TO EAT WITH MY STORY. KEEP POKING THE BEAR!” Robinson wrote.

He continued;

“A MAN CAN ONLY TAKE SO MUCH. I ALWAYS WANT TO PROTECT – EVEN WHEN WE AREN’T TOGETHER, BUT STOP ALLOWING INDIRECTS TO THROW ME UNDER THE BUS. YOUR SHADE CREATES MORE UNCERTAINTY AND YOUR PEOPLE THRIVE ON STATING WHAT YOU NEVER SAY.”

In a follow-up post he added;

“Apologies mean nothing when you come for my foundation. You know the truth but want to kiki – well, I guess the exclusive has to come out. Tired of protecting people and getting sh*t on. Their hoe phase was during my in-love phase. Flowers and billboards don’t mean s- when you have had your heart broken.”

Fans React To Jeremy Robinson’s Clap Back On Social Media

Online, some of Braxton’s fans criticized Robinson’s blunt reaction, highlighting her defense of him against King’s jest.

During the interview, Braxton promptly intervened, asserting that Robinson didn’t resemble the KFC figure, and reiterated their commitment to maintaining privacy regarding their relationship when pressed for details.

“Carlos should apologize, not Tamar,” wrote one user in the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked.

Another fan penned;

“On Beyoncé internet apologizing to a white man who sat up with your opp and took her on dates.”

A third user wasn’t too pleased with Robinson referencing chicken and “you people” in his post.

“I’m not feeling the whole give you chicken & your people especially not in the same read!!”

A fourth added;

“Low budget Conor McGregor got her feeeened out WAKE UPPPPPPP!”

Robinson got engaged to the “Love and War” singer for the second time in December 2023 following their brief split in October. The pair rekindled their romance shortly after the attorney was spotted on a date with Tommie Lee.

Watch the full Carlos King interview below.

What do you think about this latest drama brewing between Tamar Braxton and her fiancé Jeremy Robinson?