Cops Kill People: Atlanta Area Police Fatally Shoot Nathain Jenkins, Friend Says His Hands Were Up

Another day, another controversial police shooting that took the life of a Black man who was reportedly not a threat. A Fox 5 Atlanta report details the death of 32-year-old Nathain Jenkins who was gunned down last week inside a Cobb County Walgreens, Jenkins was from Valdosta, Georgia, and had numerous outstanding warrants for failure to appear after his arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm. However, in this case, there is much uncertainty about why officers felt the need to open fire on Jenkins that night.

A friend of Jenkins’ named Haley Glaze was on a FaceTime call with him the moment he was killed and she says that he was in full compliance with the officers’ commands.

“He was saying repeatedly, ‘My hands are up. My hands are up. My hands are up.’ I guess, you know, when you raise your arms, your shirt raises a little… They saw it and they yelled, ‘Gun! Gun! Gun!’ And they shot him multiple times,” said Glaze according to Fox 5.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer is being tight-lipped about the specifics of the shooting but says that he believes that Jenkins was connected to a high-speed police chase that had taken place several weeks ago.

Nathain’s family and friends gathered outside of the local Walgreens to hold a vigil and demand justice and transparency.

“You killed my son, now I got to wait here for you to talk to me?” said Darland Jackson, Jenkins’ father.

We will have more details as they become publicly available.