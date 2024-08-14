Simon Biles’ Estranged Mom, Shanon Biles, Says She Wants To Reconnect With Superstar Gymnast–‘Forgive Me. Can We Move Forward?’

Shanon Biles, Simone Biles’ estranged mother, wishes to offer an olive branch to the Olympic gymnast after years of being absent from her life.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Simone and her young sister, Adria, were removed from Shanon’s care during childhood due to her struggles with drug addiction. After a turbulent period in the foster care system, Biles and her younger sister were eventually adopted by Shanon’s father, Ronald, and wife Nellie.

Shanon, who has observed her daughter’s remarkable success in gymnastics from the sidelines, has expressed her readiness to develop a closer relationship with her. However, she hopes Simone will be the one to take the first step.

“It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to do. I wasn’t able to care for them. I was still using and [my father] didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t right,” the 52-year-old shared during a recent interview with the Daily Mail. “I would like to make amends with Simone personally – I’m just waiting for her and [her younger sister] Adria. I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don’t judge me on my past. Let’s move forward. I’m waiting for the opportunity but I’m waiting on her to be able to come to me. Let’s sit down. I just have to be patient.”

Although she’s devastated that she has missed out on key moments within her 27-year-old daughter’s life such as her 2023 wedding with NFL star Jonathan Owens, Shanon has never stopped loving and celebrating the athlete from afar.

Shanon Celebrated Simone’s Wins At The Paris Olympics

The 52-year-old shared that she hosted a celebration at her home in Columbus, Ohio, to honor Simone after the gymnast reached GOAT status by winning three gold medals and one silver at the Paris Olympics. Simone, who boasts 30 World Championship medals, secured gold in the individual all-around, vault, and team final at the Paris Olympics. She earned a silver medal in the floor exercise, falling just .033 points short of another gold due to deductions for stepping out of bounds twice, WSAZ reported.

“I want to let her know that I love her. I’m very proud of her,” Shanon told the Daily Mail.

When she wants to check up on Simone, she calls Ronald to see how her daughter is doing.

“If I need to know anything I call my dad. I ask him about Simone, and he keeps me posted.”

However, she harbors some lingering resentment toward her father, feeling that he abandoned her during her most challenging times.

“When we signed the [adoption] papers it was like my dad flipped a switch on me – no communication, don’t call, and don’t visit. That’s how it was in the beginning. It took me six years before I saw my children again. I was respecting my Dad to let the kids transition, he felt that was the best thing for them. It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to do. I wasn’t able to care for them. I was still using and he didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t right.”

Shanon Biles Says She’s Trying To Stay Clean To Reconnect With Her Children

Despite this, Shanon said she’s approaching her recovery journey one day at a time, aiming to live her best life in hopes of reconnecting with her children. Alongside Simone and Adria, her eldest children, Tevin, now 29, and Ashley, now 34, were also taken away and are being raised by Ronald’s sister.

“I am a recovering addict and will always be an addict. But there’s a way [to recovery]. You have to learn to stay away from people, places and things. Change your routine and live your life. Live your best life.”

Simone hasn’t responded to her mother’s request as of yet. Do you think she’ll reach out?