Confessions: Usher Reveals He Suffered A Neck Injury, Reschedules Remaining August Atlanta Shows For December

After already rescheduling the Wednesday kickoff concert for his Past Present Future tour, Usher is revealing that he will not perform Friday and Saturday in his hometown of Atlanta.

The Grammy award-winning singer took to social media to share that he suffered a neck injury during rehearsal that’s rendered him unable to perform.

“Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest USHER show of all time,” he wrote Thursday in a statement. “My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.”

He continued and noted that “the good news is that the doctors are saying that with appropriate rest and treatment, I should be ready to commence the tour at the next scheduled stop in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 20.”

“I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon,” wrote Usher.

The crooner made sure to add that the August tour dates in Atlanta are still on, but moved to December.

“August 14 will be rescheduled for December 9. August 16 will be rescheduled for December 10. August 17 will be rescheduled for December 12.”

Usher announced the North American dates of his Past Present Future tour back in February adding that he’ll perform SIX times in ATL.

He then noted that he’ll have European tour dates in 2025 including dates in London, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam.

“It’s been a minute, Europe! I’m as hyped as you are to be back,” said Usher in a statement via Live Nation. “The love for these shows has been incredible, and I’m truly blessed and thankful for each and every one of you. Seven epic nights in London, four in Amsterdam, two in Paris and Berlin and counting… get ready for an A-TOWN takeover!”

As you can imagine, social media is exploding with reactions to the news and most fans are sending sympathetic messages to the singer.

This is no doubt disappointing but understanding news, get well soon, Usher!