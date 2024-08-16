Obituaries

BeatKing Dies At 39, Celebs Pay Tribute To Houston Rapper

So Sad: Celebs Pay Tribute To Houston Rapper, Producer, BeatKing After His Passing From A Fatal Pulmonary Embolism

Published on August 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hip-hop is reeling after the untimely passing of Houston rapper and producer, BeatKing.

BeatKing

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

On Thursday, BeatKing’s manager Tasha Felder confirmed his death in an Instagram statement saying;

“Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever.”

TMZ reports that the rapper passed away in a Houston hospital Thursday after suffering a pulmonary embolism after fainting while doing a morning takeover at the city’s local Urban One/Radio One station.

 

BeatKing, née Justin Riley, was 39. He is survived by two daughters who TMZ reports were by his side when he died.

 

Known for his 2020 viral TikTok hit “Then Leave,” he was a staple in the Texas club scene throughout the 2010s and present day, with hits like “Outside,” “THICK” featuring DJ Chose, and “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J.

Hip-Hop Pays Tribute To BeatKing

 

Worldly By Jason Harvey Official Launch

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Several celebs have posted tributes to BeatKing including fellow Texas artists like UGK legend Bun B.

“It’s always the good ones,” Bun B wrote on Instagram. “Damn this s*** hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla.”

Natalie Nunn who’s featured on the remix of his hit “Outside” tributed the rapper on her InstaStory.

Similarly, DeSoto, Texas, rapper Erica Banks tributed him saying;

“You were so full of life man. So funny, so cool. Thank you for being a major part of my journey. Love you bruh.”

This story is still developing.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

BeatKing

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close