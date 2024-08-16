So Sad: Celebs Pay Tribute To Houston Rapper, Producer, BeatKing After His Passing From A Fatal Pulmonary Embolism

Hip-hop is reeling after the untimely passing of Houston rapper and producer, BeatKing.

On Thursday, BeatKing’s manager Tasha Felder confirmed his death in an Instagram statement saying;

“Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever.”

TMZ reports that the rapper passed away in a Houston hospital Thursday after suffering a pulmonary embolism after fainting while doing a morning takeover at the city’s local Urban One/Radio One station.

BeatKing, née Justin Riley, was 39. He is survived by two daughters who TMZ reports were by his side when he died.

Known for his 2020 viral TikTok hit “Then Leave,” he was a staple in the Texas club scene throughout the 2010s and present day, with hits like “Outside,” “THICK” featuring DJ Chose, and “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J.

Hip-Hop Pays Tribute To BeatKing

Several celebs have posted tributes to BeatKing including fellow Texas artists like UGK legend Bun B.

“It’s always the good ones,” Bun B wrote on Instagram. “Damn this s*** hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla.”

Natalie Nunn who’s featured on the remix of his hit “Outside” tributed the rapper on her InstaStory.

Similarly, DeSoto, Texas, rapper Erica Banks tributed him saying;

“You were so full of life man. So funny, so cool. Thank you for being a major part of my journey. Love you bruh.”

This story is still developing.