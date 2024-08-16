Food & Drink

Enjoy National Rum Day With BOSSIP's Exquisite Cocktail Guide

Savory Sips: Celebrate National Rum Day With BOSSIP’s Exquisite Cocktail Guide For Rum Enthusiasts

Published on August 16, 2024

National Rum Day - Summer citrus alcoholic cocktail drinks for cocktail party. Light beige background, hard light, shadow pattern

National Rum Day Guide – Source: 5PH / Getty

August 16 is National Rum Day and there isn’t any better drink guide out there than BOSSIP’s guide of rum-filled savory sips.

This year National Rum Day just so happens to fall at the end of the week, so your celebration can kick off your weekend. As always,  BOSSIP is always going to give you an easy-to-follow drink guide, and this year’s features mai tais and coladas.

If you’re enjoying with non-rum-loving friends try our National Spritz Day guide. As always grab your bar cart and let’s get to work.

BOSSIP’s National Rum Day Cocktail Guide

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Canned

Source: Captain Morgan Original Spiced / Captain Morgan

Captain Colada

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

1 1/2 oz. cream of coconut

1 1/2 oz. pineapple juice

1/2 oz. Lime juice

Directions: Combine, stir and enjoy!

Jerry Cola

Source: Jerrys spiced rum / Jerry Spiced Rum

Jerry Cola

Ingredients:

2 parts Sailor Jerry

4 parts cola

2 maraschino cherries on top

Directions: Build in glass.

Jerry Spiced Rum Rum Day Drinks

Source: Jerry Spiced Rum / Jerry Spiced Rum

Easy Spiced Mai Tai

Ingredients:

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1 part lime juice

¾ part orgeat

½ part dry curacao

Directions: Add all ingredients into a tin with a small scoop of crushed ice. Whip shake and dump into glass. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with an orange wheel.

HPNOTIQ The blue note

Source: Hpnotiq, / Hypnotiq

THE BLUE NOTE

Ingredients:

1.5 OZ. HPNOTIQ

1.0 OZ. WHITE RUM

1.5 OZ. PINAPPLE JUICE

.5 OZ. LIME JUICE.

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, ice, shake until chilled. Serve up in a cocktail glass.

Bacardi El Presidente

Source: Bacardi / Bacardi

El Presidente

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho

3/4 oz Martini & Rossi Bianco Vermouth

1/2 oz Dry Curacao

1/2 tsp Grenadine

Orange twist and Amarena cherry as garnish

Directions: Pour the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice cubes. Stir for at least two minutes to chill and dilute the drink. Fine strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist and an Amarena cherry.

Jerry Spiced Rum Rum Day Drinks

Source: Jerry Spiced Rum / Jerry Spiced Rum

Spiced Rum Piña Colada

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1 part cream of coconut

¼ pineapple juice

Directions: Add all ingredients to empty mixing glass and shake. Add ice and shake again vigorously.

Strain into highball or tiki glass and fill with ice. Garnish with fresh pineapple, maraschino cherry and toasted coconut flakes.

D'usse Firecracker side car

Source: D’usse / D’usse

Firecracker Sidecar

Ingredients:

1 oz D’USSÉ VSOP

.75 oz Bacardí Mango Chile .

75 oz Orange Liqueur

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 dash Tabasco

Directions: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

