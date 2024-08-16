Enjoy National Rum Day With BOSSIP's Exquisite Cocktail Guide
Savory Sips: Celebrate National Rum Day With BOSSIP’s Exquisite Cocktail Guide For Rum Enthusiasts
August 16 is National Rum Day and there isn’t any better drink guide out there than BOSSIP’s guide of rum-filled savory sips.
This year National Rum Day just so happens to fall at the end of the week, so your celebration can kick off your weekend. As always, BOSSIP is always going to give you an easy-to-follow drink guide, and this year’s features mai tais and coladas.
If you’re enjoying with non-rum-loving friends try our National Spritz Day guide. As always grab your bar cart and let’s get to work.
BOSSIP’s National Rum Day Cocktail Guide
Captain Colada
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
1 1/2 oz. cream of coconut
1 1/2 oz. pineapple juice
1/2 oz. Lime juice
Directions: Combine, stir and enjoy!
Jerry Cola
Ingredients:
2 parts Sailor Jerry
4 parts cola
2 maraschino cherries on top
Directions: Build in glass.
Easy Spiced Mai Tai
Ingredients:
2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
1 part lime juice
¾ part orgeat
½ part dry curacao
Directions: Add all ingredients into a tin with a small scoop of crushed ice. Whip shake and dump into glass. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with an orange wheel.
THE BLUE NOTE
Ingredients:
1.5 OZ. HPNOTIQ
1.0 OZ. WHITE RUM
1.5 OZ. PINAPPLE JUICE
.5 OZ. LIME JUICE.
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, ice, shake until chilled. Serve up in a cocktail glass.
El Presidente
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho
3/4 oz Martini & Rossi Bianco Vermouth
1/2 oz Dry Curacao
1/2 tsp Grenadine
Orange twist and Amarena cherry as garnish
Directions: Pour the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice cubes. Stir for at least two minutes to chill and dilute the drink. Fine strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist and an Amarena cherry.
Spiced Rum Piña Colada
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
1 part cream of coconut
¼ pineapple juice
Directions: Add all ingredients to empty mixing glass and shake. Add ice and shake again vigorously.
Strain into highball or tiki glass and fill with ice. Garnish with fresh pineapple, maraschino cherry and toasted coconut flakes.
Firecracker Sidecar
Ingredients:
1 oz D’USSÉ VSOP
.75 oz Bacardí Mango Chile .
75 oz Orange Liqueur
.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
1 dash Tabasco
Directions: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.
