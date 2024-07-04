Bossip Video

Fire up the grill and roll out the bar cart, it’s time to mix up some cocktails and sip to independence with BOSSIP’s 4th of July drink guide.

By now you should know that we always curate a delicious selection of sips for this Independence Day, and this year is no different. Grab your Riedel Glassware, and keep this page open to create some magic.

BOSSIP’s 4th of July Drink Guide

Americano

Ingredients:

1 oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter Vermouth

1 oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino Vermouth

3oz Soda Water

Method: Pour all ingredients into a high ball glass over ice. Stir gently and garnish with an orange wedge

Firecracker Sidecar

Ingredients:

1 oz D’USSÉ VSOP

.75 oz Bacardí Mango Chile.

75 oz Orange Liqueur

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 dash Tabasco

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

Fiero Spritz

Ingredients:

2oz. Martini & Rossi Fiero

3oz. Martini & Rossi Prosecco

1oz. Soda Water

Method: Pack a balloon glass with ice. Pour Martini & Rossi Fiero and Prosecco, and top with soda water. Stir gently for a few moments. Garnish with an orange slice.

Ride On

Created by Sebastien Derbomez, William Grant & Sons Manager, Brand Advocacy

Ingredients:

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1/2 parts fresh lemon juice

1/2 parts Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ sauce

1 part pineapple juice

3 parts IPA beer

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass rimmed with GYAO Mango Habanero Seasoning. Top with 3 parts IPA beer of choice. Garnish with a lemon slice.

The Revivalist Martini

Ingredients:

2.5 oz Revivalist Garden Gin

0.5 oz Dry Vermouth

Method: Add ingredients to mixing glass. Stir well until diluted. Strain into a chilled Martini glass.

Dirty Monte

Ingredients:

3 ounces sparkling wine

1½ ounces Amaro Montenegro

½ ounce green olive brine

1 ounce club soda

1 orange slice for garnish

1 green olive for garnish

Method: In a large wine glass filled halfway with ice, combine all ingredients, adding the club soda last. Stir gently and briefly. Garnish with a thin half-moon slice of orange and an olive.

The Wolf Run

Ingredients:

2 oz Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila

0.75 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Pineapple Juice

0.75 oz Coconut Water

Method: Build all ingredients in a mixing tin over ice. Shake hard for 10 seconds. Paint half of the chilled rocks glass with lime juice and dip it into crushed smoked salt—strain the cocktail into the chilled and salt-crusted rocks glass over sphere ice with a slice of jalapeño.

Silent Martini

Ingredients:

4 parts Silent Pool Gin

1 part Dry Vermouth

Lemon to garnish

Method: Combine 4 parts Silent Pool Gin and 1 part Dry Vermouth with ice in a mixing glass and stir until extremely cold. Serve in a martini glass and garnish with a lemon coin.

Sex on the Beach

Ingredients:

1.5oz Mezcal Unión Uno

1 oz orange juice

0.5 oz cranberry juice

0.25 oz peach puree syrup

0.25 oz lemon juice

Garnish:

Fresh mint

Method: Shake and pour over ice into a rocks glass then Garnish with Fresh Mint.

Uncle Nearest “Tennessee Buck”

Ingredients:

2 oz Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Tennessee Whiskey

.5 oz fresh lime juice

.25 oz ginger syrup

Ginger beer

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Directions: Fill a highball glass with ice. Combine Uncle Nearest 1856, fresh lemon juice, and ginger syrup. Stir to combine. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Talkhouse Encore

Skip the mixing and portions and grab a Talkhouse Encore variety pack. The Variety pack features Ice Tea & Lemonade, Blood Orange Tequila Soda, Lime Vodka Soda, and Grapefruit Tequila Soda.

Rocket Pop

Ingredients:

1.5oz Cutwater Horchata Vodka

.5 oz blue curacao

.75 oz orgeat

.75oz lemon juice

Peychaud’s bitters

Method: Add blue curacao to the bottom of a tall cocktail glass. Combine lemon juice, orgeat, and Cutwater Horchata Vodka in a shaker tin. Shake vigorously with ice until well-chilled. Strain the mixture over crushed ice in the prepared glass, allowing it to layer over the blue curacao. Top with additional crushed ice and add a generous float of bitters. Garnish with a popsicle stick. Optional: Rim the glass with Pop Rocks for an extra festive touch.

Lipton Hard Ice Tea

Another solid option to skip the mixing is Lipton Hard Ice Tea. Lipton is one of America’s most loved brands so why not try their latest offering for the 4th?

SKYY Vodka’s Watermelon Sparkler Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 parts SKYY Infusions Watermelon

0.75 part Aperol

0.5 part lemon juice

3 part Cinzano Prosecco

1 part soda water

Method: Add ice to a wine glass and gently pour in Prosecco. Swirl in SKYY Infusions Watermelon, Aperol, and lemon juice. Top with a splash of soda water. Garnish.

Elderflower Spritz

Recipe Created By: Kate Bolt, Living Lark

Ingredients:

1 oz Thatcher’s Organic Elderflower Liqueur

6 oz sparkling wine

2 oz Aperol

4 oz soda water

Method: In a glass with ice add all ingredients and stir gently to chill and combine. Garnish with cotton candy.

Éphémère

Ingredients:

1.5 oz cinnamon-infused Tequila Blanco

To infuse Tequila Blanco: Place five broken cinnamon sticks into 8 oz of Tequila Blanco and let stand overnight.

0.75 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

0.25 oz fresh grapefruit juice

0.25 oz simple syrup

0.25 oz whole milk

2 dashes of saline solution

Method: Combine all ingredients with ice and shake until cold. Double strain over large cubed ice into an old-fashioned glass. Express and discard grapefruit peel for an added aromatic touch.

La Matina

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Campante mezcal

1/2 oz St. Germain

2 oz grapefruit juice

1 oz lime juice

Method: Add the ingredients to a mixing glass and stir, strain into an old-fashioned glass, and garnish with flower petals.

The Sunburn

Ingredients:

2 parts Sunshine Punch

2 parts Pineapple Juice

.5 part Coconut Rum

Method: Combine Sunshine Punch, pineapple juice and coconut rum in an ice-filled shaker and shake for 20 seconds. Pour into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with an orange wedge.

Sunset Orchard

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz GREY GOOSE® Vodka

4 ½ oz Fever-Tree Premium Club Soda

+ A Squeeze of Juice from an Orange Wedge

1 Orange Wedge, Pomelo Wedge, or Grapefruit Twist

Method: Build over cubed ice in a stemless wine glass.Garnish with orange wedge and pomelo wedge or grapefruit twist.

Tequila Don Julio Glitterati

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado

0.5 oz Grapefruit

0.5 oz Lime

0.25 oz Agave Syrup (2:1)

Sparkling Rosé Wine

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Strain into coupe glass. Top with sparkling rosé.For garnish Salt Rim and Grapefruit Twist