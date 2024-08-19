Bench, Please! Detroit Judge Kenneth King Suspended Over Handcuffing Homeless Teen For Sleeping In Sunken ‘Scared Straight’ Shenanigans

Detroit Judge Kenneth King is suspended and out of a teaching job for Scared Straight shenanigans of handcuffing a homeless teen because she fell asleep on a field trip.

According to ABC News, the incident involves a 15-year-old girl named Eva Goodman, who was subjected to a humiliating abuse of power when King demanded to restrain and dress her like a prisoner. The unjust judge doubled down on berating Goodman about sleeping at home in her bed even after her mother revealed that the girl didn’t have those.

This wasn’t just an isolated incident. It’s part of a disturbing pattern of behavior that started long before his temporary removal from the bench. However, critics argue that the consequences are not nearly enough, especially given his track record.

A Judge On A Power Trip

The latest incident occurred during a field trip organized by the nonprofit Greening of Detroit. ABC News states that Eva Goodman, a teenager without a permanent home, was understandably exhausted and fell asleep in the courtroom.

Instead of handling the situation with the empathy one might expect from a public servant, Judge King decided to make an example out of her. He forced her into a jail uniform and handcuffs in front of her peers. He claimed that he wanted to “get through to her” about the seriousness of courtroom behavior.

“I wanted this to look and feel very real to her, even though there’s probably no real chance of me putting her in jail,” King said.

Seems as if he suggests the courtroom is a stage for life lessons rather than a place of justice. But this isn’t the first time Judge King has been accused of letting his position go to his head.

A History Of Judge King’s Sunken Shadiness

This latest incident is just one more example of King’s history of questionable decisions on the bench. According to some X users, his career track record is full of harsh and often inappropriate treatment of individuals in his courtroom. These past incidents made many question whether he’s more interested in exerting his power than upholding the law.

As previously reported by BOSSIP, he faced criticism for letting a former Detroit cop go free by upholding the dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charges against him.

Daryl Vance, 70, died following a verbal altercation with then-Detroit Police Officer Juwan Brown back in September 2023.

Somehow the need for heavy-handed lessons, or at least a day in court, didn’t apply to a Detroit cop who fatally punched a 70-year-old Black.

This pattern of behavior challenges King’s impartiality and track record. Critics question how he rules fairly while turning his courtroom into a personal fiefdom where he dispenses humiliation and intimidation.

See Eva Goodman’s mother speaking out, Judge King doubling down, and Wayne State University dropping his employment after the flip.