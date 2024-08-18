Marlon Wayans Drags Culture Vulture DJ Vlad To Habitual Line-Stepper Smithereens For Saying He Isn’t Worth $40K Interview Fee

Marlon Wayans had a few choice words to say about resident culture vulture DJ Vlad following a dispute over the price the comedian charged to appear on VladTV.

The bad blood started between the two when Wayans demanded $40,000 for an interview on Vlad’s controversial channel, along with 30 percent of all future revenue earned from their sit-down. During a recent video interview with comedian Aries Spears, Vlad revealed Wayans’ demands. Some fans felt his asking price was more than fair, considering VladTV heavily relies on Black artists to maintain its popularity.

Vlad inserted himself into a conversation between Wayans and a fan, saying,

“Not mad at all. I find all this amusing because you really think that you’re worth $40K for an interview. I said there’s nobody on earth that will pay you that and I have yet to be proven wrong. Throwing out a stupid a** number for an interview is unprofessional my guy – because your interviews don’t even make 5% of that on every platform you do. And bringing up race when there was no mention of it throughout all our discussions shows how weak of a man you really are.”

Wayans, who is currently on tour with his latest standup routine, responded by saying,

“You been teetering on disrespect and I’ve been a gentleman up until this was tactless, unprofessional and petty. You out here trying to tear down a king. You trying to instigate beef within my community and peers. It won’t happen fella. I’m loved. I’m worth whatever i say. People like you don’t make or break me champ. I’m self made. I go where i choose. I don’t like your tactics. I’ve been a gentleman. I didn’t express my grievances with other people. You trying to turn other Black men in my field on me. Asking them about my money?”

Well, he does have a point there. Although, what could one expect from someone who has repeatedly stepped out of his place to insert himself into a culture that is not his own?

Of course, a Wayans is always going to have the last laugh. Marlon took to the internet to roast Vlad the way only a member of one of the greatest comedic dynasties could.

And then it was back to business as fans of Peacock’s Bel Air praised his return to the series as Will’s dad, Lou Smith. One thing for sure, two things for certain, a Wayans is going to do two things: stay booked and get a bag.