Reality TV

Kendra Talks Egg Freezing On 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta'

‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive: Kendra Vents About Joc’s IVF Issues, ‘9 Kids… Now He’s Reserved?!”

Published on August 19, 2024

The new week is here and that means we’ve got an all-new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on the way!

LHHATL, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Source: #LHHATL / MTV

We’ve got a special sneak preview clip for all the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta viewers out there! In the clip below, Kendra meets up with Spice to discuss freezing her eggs. It turns out that Joc has some reservations that are leaving her more than a little frustrated.

Check out the clip below:

Whew! We feel for Kendra. She made some excellent points about Joc being out here populating Atlanta with his offspring but having reservations about IVF. What do you think ?

Here’s what else to expect from Tuesday’s all-new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta:

A home invasion has Spice questioning her safety. Atlanta legend Lil’ Zane is revamping his sound, but when it comes to his wife, Ashley, his bars are falling flat. Kendra reconsiders motherhood and wonders if she’s willing to put all her eggs in one basket. When Rasheeda finds out about Jasmine’s latest accusations, will Kirk be able to weather the storm?

A brand new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Tuesday on MTV at 8pm EST.

Will you be watching?

