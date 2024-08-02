Reality TV

Bambi Shows Up With Amy's Ex On 'Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta'

‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ Exclusive: Sloppy Seconds? Bambi Shows Up With Someone From Amy’s Past And Words Are Exchanged!

Published on August 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

This new season of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta has been one for the books!

LHHATL, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Source: #LHHATL / MTV

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from next week’s all-new episode and from the looks of it, things aren’t calming down any time soon.

MTV’s dynamic hit docuseries, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is back with a brand new episode on Tuesday, August 6 at 8PM ET/PT. The iconic series known for highlighting the stories behind the music, features Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci and more. The clip below features Bambi… and we just wanted to remind you of a few things before you watch the clip. First of all, “New Beginnings” is Bambi’s new motto as she moves on from Scrappy and is dating someone new. Second of all, she is also reevaluating her friendships as her circle becomes smaller than expected.

Related Stories

In the clip below, Bambi brings a date to a group event and gets a little slick talk from Amy, who has history with the same guy!

Check out the clip below:

Welp… How do you think that went?! It definitely could have gone worse — but also, Amy seems to be making a lot of assumptions! Do you think she was out of pocket for her commentary? Do you think Bambi was being messy?

Tune in to the all-new episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta Tuesday, August 6 at 8pm EST on MTV!

Will you be watching?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Amy Bambi LHHATL Love & Hip Hop Reality TV

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close