Pop Culture

McDonald's Fans Celebrate Collector's Meal In The Santa Monica

McDonald’s Enthusiasts Celebrate New Collector’s Meal At The Santa Monica Pier In Los Angeles

Published on August 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

McDonald's Collector's Club Poolside Paradise At The Santa Monica Pier

McDonald’s – Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

McDonald’s is bringing back its iconic collectible glasses and fans McLoved it at the Santa Monica Pier.

When you’ve been one of the biggest food companies in the world for decades you create several fan-favorite classics had McDonald’s has a storied history of meals, menu items, and collectibles that could fill a museum. Unfortunately, if you’re reading this the Salad Shakers haven’t returned at this time but the brand went deep into the collectible vault for something else.

According to a press release, McDonald’s iconic Collectors Cups returned to stores to close out summer. Collectors Cups are one of the top requested collectibles from fans so it was only right the company threw a party to celebrate. The Ultimate beachside pool party recently went down in Los Angeles, California at the Santa Monica Pier.

Fans enjoyed the experience for free with their McDonald’s Collectors Cup doubling as their admission ticket.

Related Stories

Inside the experience, fans could enjoy limited-edition drinks inspired by the Collectors Cups under cabanas while listening to music from a live DJ.

The new McDonald’s Collector’s Meal features six collectible cups featuring a modern spin on the iconic characters we love. The iconic cups feature Beanie Babies, Barbie & Hot Wheels, Hello Kitty & Peanuts, Shrek, Minions, Jurassic Park, Coca-Cola, and of course McDonald’s.

Head to your local McDonald’s and you can bring one of these Cups home for a limited time.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

McDonalds and Travis Scott McDonalds Meal Newsletter Santa Monica

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close