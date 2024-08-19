McDonald's Fans Celebrate Collector's Meal In The Santa Monica
McDonald’s Enthusiasts Celebrate New Collector’s Meal At The Santa Monica Pier In Los Angeles
McDonald’s is bringing back its iconic collectible glasses and fans McLoved it at the Santa Monica Pier.
When you’ve been one of the biggest food companies in the world for decades you create several fan-favorite classics had McDonald’s has a storied history of meals, menu items, and collectibles that could fill a museum. Unfortunately, if you’re reading this the Salad Shakers haven’t returned at this time but the brand went deep into the collectible vault for something else.
According to a press release, McDonald’s iconic Collectors Cups returned to stores to close out summer. Collectors Cups are one of the top requested collectibles from fans so it was only right the company threw a party to celebrate. The Ultimate beachside pool party recently went down in Los Angeles, California at the Santa Monica Pier.
Fans enjoyed the experience for free with their McDonald’s Collectors Cup doubling as their admission ticket.
Inside the experience, fans could enjoy limited-edition drinks inspired by the Collectors Cups under cabanas while listening to music from a live DJ.
The new McDonald’s Collector’s Meal features six collectible cups featuring a modern spin on the iconic characters we love. The iconic cups feature Beanie Babies, Barbie & Hot Wheels, Hello Kitty & Peanuts, Shrek, Minions, Jurassic Park, Coca-Cola, and of course McDonald’s.
Head to your local McDonald’s and you can bring one of these Cups home for a limited time.
- Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
- Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
- This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As ‘No Big Deal’, Company’s Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY