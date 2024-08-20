Reality TV

#RHODubai: Stanbury Apologizes For Her Part In Voice Note Gate

#RHODubai Exclusive Clip: Chanel Ayan & Caroline Stanbury Chat About The Voice Note & Stanbury Sincerely Apologizes

Published on August 20, 2024

A new episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai is airing tonight and BOSSIP’s got your first look at Chanel Ayan and Caroline Stanbury’s sit down after the Bali voice note debacle.

Real Housewives of Dubai

Source: Chris Haston / Bravo

Stanbury is taking accountability for revealing that Ayan sent her a voice note that Lesa Milan sent her in confidence. The voice note featured Sara Al Madani voicing her displeasure with Taleen, although the ladies initially thought she was throwing Caroline Brooks under the bus.

After Lesa cleared things up at dinner and later made amends with Ayan…

it’s now Stanbury’s turn to own up to her actions.

On tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Dubai, viewers will see the housewife do just that during an outing with Ayan.

“I’m glad that you and Lesa have fixed your stuff because honestly it was also very hard for me,” says Stanbury to her friend.

#RhoDubai, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Source: The Real Housewives Of Dubai / Bravo

“You’re in the middle of it, massively,” says Ayan who alleges she “f***ed her over.”

#RhoDubai, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Source: The Real Housewives Of Dubai / Bravo

“I didn’t mean to f*** you over. I actually, really, truly, I am from the bottom of my heart, sorry, I thought I was having a little bit of fun at the expense of others. Where I went wrong is I should have asked your permission, 100% and I accept all responsibility for that.”

In a confessional, however, Stanbury admits that she’s confused about why she’s the only one dishing out apologies when others are at fault.

 

#RhoDubai, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Source: The Real Housewives Of Dubai / Bravo

“It’s not lost on me, that it is completely ironic, that I am the one apologizing to Ayan, to Lesa, to everybody for my behavior. But again, they’re children. If they’ve got someone else other than each other to blame, they will be fine,” she says.

Ayan then explains that their sisterhood with Lesa has been a bit fractured, but Stanbury tells her not to worry.

“You and Lesa are so close that if you can’t get over this, you’ve got bigger problems,” says the housewife in a bit of ironic foreshadowing.

#RhoDubai, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Source: The Real Housewives Of Dubai / Bravo

 

In the end, both ladies own up to their part in the voice note messiness.

“If God had a stick he’d beat both of us,” says Stanbury.

“You first,” agrees Ayan. “Very hard.”

#RhoDubai, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Source: The Real Housewives Of Dubai / Bravo

 

Take an exclusive look below.

 

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

'The Real Housewives Of Dubai' Real Housewives Of Dubai

