“Never ever, ever, be basic”, those are the words of a ravishing Real Housewife of Dubai who’s bringing that energy into season two.

Chanel Ayan will be back on Bravo this Sunday, June 2, flashing her opulence and elegance amid some unfinished business in the oasis.

As previously reported the sophomore season of The Real Housewives Of Dubai will continue to follow Ayan as well as Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Sara Al Madani, and newbie Taleen Marie as they hash out their issues and navigate a highly exclusive social scene.

Ayan is, of course, part of that scene as a supermodel and entrepreneur through her Ayan Beauty cosmetics line which she told BOSSIP was years in the making with a portion of the proceeds going to survivors of female genital mutilation or “fgm” like herself.

“Honestly, I grew up very, very poor, and as a young girl my mom was always sick, and I always had to be the one providing for the family, so I used to sell bananas in my head, trying to get money, try to hustle,” said Ayan. “So I thought, you know what? I have this big platform, like as a model. I used to book models in Dubai and have an agency and I was like, I have this big platform, I need to do something big.” “I gotta be like Kyle Richards rich, she makes so much money in housewives [like] Bethenny Frankel…,” she added.”So I was like, what am I gonna do? I’m gonna start a makeup line because I love makeup, I love to dress up. I love to use makeup that is colorful,” she added. “And then my business partner who I met 15 years ago, the first thing she wrote down about me was “She’s dramatic, she talks too much, and she’s funny.”

She continued,

“So we started to come together and do a makeup line. The good thing about is that proceeds go to Fgm (female genital mutilation) which is something I’m affected by. And that’s actually the reason that I started a makeup line to do good, and also to be really rich.”

Elsewhere in the convo, the housewife and the activist dished on her (now distant) friendship with Lesa Milan. Milan recently told BOSSIP that she’s hopeful that they can make amends despite seemingly feuding over Ayan’s new ties to Caroline Stanbury, something Milan denies.

Ayan told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada that Lesa has reached out to her and like her (ex?) bestie, she’s hopeful that they can eventually get on the same page.

“She has texted, she has,” said Ayan about Lesa Milan. “She has reached out, she reached out for my birthday for my son’s birthday and we’re not in a place where we used to be right now, because I’m upset. There was just so much love in our relationship like there was so much love. I just feel like I cannot be like, ‘Hey, I’m done with you’ and throw you away because you’re like family to me. And you know, when you guys watch everything like plays out on the show as the season goes on, you guys get to see all of it, and it will make sense.” “It will make sense where we are right now. You get to see all of it.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ayan talked about kicking it with fellow Black Bravo housewives including Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Drew Sidora and Nneka Ihim, who she believes deserves another season on Potomac.

“I like Nneka,” said the model. “I believe she deserves another season, too.”

Watch our exclusive with Chanel Ayan!

The Real Housewives of Dubai season two premieres on Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, then beginning Tuesday, June 11, the series will move to its regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.