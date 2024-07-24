Friendship Finished? Lesa Milan Speaks On Chanel Ayan Amid Their #RhoDubai Debacle—‘I’m One To Forgive’

Reality TV

#RhoDubai: Lesa Milan Talks Her Chanel Ayan Issues

Published on July 24, 2024

Lesa Milan is dishing on her Chanel Ayan friendship after Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai revealed the root of their issues. “Anything’s repairable,” said the housewife about her bestie exposing a private voice sent to her in confidance.

The Real Housewives of Dubai

Source: Chris Halston / Bravo

 

#RHODubai watchers are buzzing over Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan after the two butted heads over Ayan exposing a voice note from Sara Al Madani sent to Lesa.

During the cast trip to Bali, Caroline Stanbury called out Al Madani alleging that she heard her say she “doesn’t care for” Caroline Brooks, referencing the voice note Chanel Ayan played for her.

Al Madani vehemently denied the allegation, and the truth is now being exposed in a preview for episode 9.

 

 

Chanel Ayan Plays The Voice Note Sara Al Madani Sent To Lesa Milan

Bravo reports that in the episode 9 preview set to air July 30, the conversation about said voice memo continues and Lesa offers an explanation.

“I sent Ayan a voice note from [Sara] and towards the end of it, I wasn’t clear if you were disagreeing with Brooks about the fight that happened at Caroline’s home…”

“You said, ‘I’m not a fan of Caroline Brooks,” said newbie Taleen before Ayan plas the memo for all to hear.

In it, Sara Al Madani says; “You did what’s right [Lesa], regardless of who the person was, and I get it. And you explained yourself. You’re like, ‘Even if I’m not Brooks’ fan, I will still not stand for that,’ and that is true.”

 

 

“I was saying you said you’re not Brooks’ fan,” Al Madani clarifies as the voice not continues.

“I’m not her biggest fan as well,” she adds on the voice note before the housewife interrupts again. “Of Taleen!” she says. “In the moment when I heard you screaming, ‘Where’s your husband?’ I wasn’t your biggest fan, babe. I was upset because [Brooks] is divorced, I’m divorced.”

And while Caroline feels relieved to hear that her friend wasn’t bad-mouthing her, Lesa and Ayan are at odds.

“I can’t trust you,” Lesa tells her best friend. “I am so pissed at Ayan,”  she says in a confessional. “And the worse part about it is she shares it with Stanbury of all people.”

 

“You, Lesa, [are] my friend. I’m angry at Stanbury, but I’m more angry at you than Stanbury,” says Ayan in a confessional. ” I expect more out of you. If you can sit there at a dinner with everybody and literally say ‘I don’t trust you’? It’s like she was trying to put me down.”

Messy, messy, messy.

Hit the flip to see Lesa’s latest update on their friendship.

On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lesa Milan told Andy Cohen that despite the drama she’s hopeful that she and Chanel Ayan can repair things.

Lesa Milan

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

“Anything’s repairable, she didn’t sleep with my husband,” said Lesa as Andy Cohen said he had goal to repair their relationship at the #RhoDubai reunion. “Listen, as long as people can take accountability say they’re sorry and not make excuses, I’m one to forgive.”

She also added that she regrets sending the voice note in the first place.

“100%,” said Lesa. “I regret it mostly because Sara trusted me.”

Lesa Milan’s quotes come amid her previously likening her fractured Chanel Ayan situation to a breakup.

“It’s kind of like a breakup,” Lesa told BOSSIP. “It really, genuinely is, it’s like a breakup. But you know, like any other breakup, I’ve had many in my life. I kissed a lot of frogs before I kissed and met my husband, so I know how to navigate these waters. It’s sad, it’s disappointing, but I wouldn’t say that it’s irreconcilable. We’ll see what happens. I feel like maybe a conversation—maybe Andy Cohen can get us to talk and figure it out at the reunion, but I have not really spoken to her since we wrapped.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai: Lesa & Ayan

Source: Yasmin Hussain / Bravo

Do YOU think that Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan can repair their friendships?

