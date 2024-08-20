Colorado Man Receives 143 Years In Prison For Pulling Gun On Burger King Worker Who Wouldn’t Take Drugs As Payment

A Colorado man who pulled a gun on a Burger King employee for refusing to accept drugs as payment recently received an extremely long sentence.

Critical thinking is usually nowhere to be found in the world of crime, but some crimes are so incredibly foolish they feel made up. At the top of the dumbest criminals list you will find some legendary mess-ups and unorganized behavior making the authorities’ jobs easy.

According to KOAA News 5, a Colorado man may have taken the crown for the most reckless criminal motive ever. On Oct. 17, 2022, Eugene Robertson pulled out a gun in the drive-thru of a Denver Burger King because a worker wouldn’t accept drugs as a form of payment.

After pointing the gun at the worker, investigators reported that Robertson continued to cause chaos around town, and he’s been sentenced to 143 years in prison for his disturbing behavior.

“We consider this 143-year sentence justice for the multiple victims he put in fear that night. Jurors recognized the severity of the crimes this defendant committed. We believe the judge imposed an appropriate sentence,” Eric Ross, a spokesperson for 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, said Friday.

Robertson was found guilty of 17 crimes with eight of those being attempted murder. Before his arrest, Robertson walked into a store across the street and pointed a gun at a cashier before shooting a security camera and shooting at two people outside of the store.

Considering the havoc this Ohio man-caused, the lofty sentence might be justified.