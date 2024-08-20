Man Who Pulled Gun On Burger King Worker Over Sentenced
Colorado Man Receives 143 Years In Prison For Pulling Gun On Burger King Worker Who Wouldn’t Take Drugs As Payment
A Colorado man who pulled a gun on a Burger King employee for refusing to accept drugs as payment recently received an extremely long sentence.
Critical thinking is usually nowhere to be found in the world of crime, but some crimes are so incredibly foolish they feel made up. At the top of the dumbest criminals list you will find some legendary mess-ups and unorganized behavior making the authorities’ jobs easy.
According to KOAA News 5, a Colorado man may have taken the crown for the most reckless criminal motive ever. On Oct. 17, 2022, Eugene Robertson pulled out a gun in the drive-thru of a Denver Burger King because a worker wouldn’t accept drugs as a form of payment.
After pointing the gun at the worker, investigators reported that Robertson continued to cause chaos around town, and he’s been sentenced to 143 years in prison for his disturbing behavior.
“We consider this 143-year sentence justice for the multiple victims he put in fear that night. Jurors recognized the severity of the crimes this defendant committed. We believe the judge imposed an appropriate sentence,” Eric Ross, a spokesperson for 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, said Friday.
Robertson was found guilty of 17 crimes with eight of those being attempted murder. Before his arrest, Robertson walked into a store across the street and pointed a gun at a cashier before shooting a security camera and shooting at two people outside of the store.
Considering the havoc this Ohio man-caused, the lofty sentence might be justified.
- Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
- Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion
- Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault