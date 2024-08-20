103 YAMZ: The Baddest Radio Baes In The Game, Vol. 4

Hotties on the hotline!

In honor of National Radio Day, we’re celebrating the broadcast baddies who play our fave jams, interview the hottest artists, lace listeners with prize packs, and get us through the day while melting the gram with morning/midday slays.

Over the years, radio has evolved beyond FM waves into podcasting, digitally syndicated franchises, and launching pads for multimedia mavens like Meaghan Taylor who makes power moves as the Founder of Women In Radio–an impactful organization that brings together broadcast professionals across the industry.

Founded in 2016, the steadily growing community addresses the gender disparity in media by providing invaluable networking, mentorship, and internship opportunities, 1-on-1 consultations, exclusive event discounts, and more to members.

“I know a lot of women who have been following us for years now who are starting to get those program director contracts or full-time contracts, which is a big thing,” said Taylor in an interview with Simply Buckhead. “So many people working in the industry are just part-time and not getting paid for their work.” “[The industry] should be looking at what we’re doing. We’re making strangers into mentors and mentees. Imagine what they could do internally. I also think it starts with the colleges. We don’t really have an opportunity to take a class about the [radio] industry where we can be prepared for those roles.”

