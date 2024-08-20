Baddest Radio Baes In The Game, Vol. 4
103 YAMZ: The Baddest Radio Baes In The Game, Vol. 4
Hotties on the hotline!
In honor of National Radio Day, we’re celebrating the broadcast baddies who play our fave jams, interview the hottest artists, lace listeners with prize packs, and get us through the day while melting the gram with morning/midday slays.
Over the years, radio has evolved beyond FM waves into podcasting, digitally syndicated franchises, and launching pads for multimedia mavens like Meaghan Taylor who makes power moves as the Founder of Women In Radio–an impactful organization that brings together broadcast professionals across the industry.
Founded in 2016, the steadily growing community addresses the gender disparity in media by providing invaluable networking, mentorship, and internship opportunities, 1-on-1 consultations, exclusive event discounts, and more to members.
“I know a lot of women who have been following us for years now who are starting to get those program director contracts or full-time contracts, which is a big thing,” said Taylor in an interview with Simply Buckhead. “So many people working in the industry are just part-time and not getting paid for their work.”
“[The industry] should be looking at what we’re doing. We’re making strangers into mentors and mentees. Imagine what they could do internally. I also think it starts with the colleges. We don’t really have an opportunity to take a class about the [radio] industry where we can be prepared for those roles.”
Are you still keeping it locked to a radio station in 2024? If you could call the radio station right now and request a song, what would it be? Tell us down below and enjoy our latest gallery of the baddest Radio Baes on the flip.
Paris Nicole, On-Air Radio host at SiriusXM
Keisha Nicole, Host of Good Morning H-Town on Houston’s 97.9 The Box
Elizabeth Smith, National Executive Radio Producer at Ed Lover Morning Show
Ash Nicole, Middays at Chattanooga’s WJTT Power 94.3
Kristen Kash, Miami’s 99 JAMZ
Thea Harper, Producer/On-Air host at SiriusXM
Shayna Sawyers, Indy’s Hot 100.9
Brea ‘Boss Babe’ Spencer, Ohio’s Power Columbus
Enora ‘Nori Nori’ Moss, WPGC 95.5
Lili Chanel, Middays at 106.5 The Beat/Sundays 6-10 pm at Z104
Tara Jae, KMEZ 102.9
Kya Kelly, Radio One Cincinnati & Columbus
Dani D, weekends at Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI
RoyalTea, Raleigh’s K97.5
Money Maha, Middays at Chicago’s Power 92
DJ Jazzy T, DJ at Atlanta’s Hot 107.9
Tradia McCoy, Charlotte’s 102.5 The Block
Danie B, Middays at Atlanta’s V103
Corrie Renee, Southern California’s 93.5 KDAY/95.5 KLOS
Morgyn Wood, iHeartRadio and the Black Information Network
Tambra Cherie, Middays at Jackson, Mississippi’s 97.7 WRBJ
Ya Girl Cheron, Program Director at Mix 92.3 and 97.9 WJLB
Roxy Romeo, Raleigh’s 95.3 The Beat
Monica T. Barnes, Steve Harvey Morning Show Executive Producer
