103 YAMZ: The Baddest Radio Baes In The Game, Vol. 4

Published on August 20, 2024

Hotties on the hotline!

Radio Baddies Vol. 4 asset

Source: IG: @Paris_Nicole

In honor of National Radio Day, we’re celebrating the broadcast baddies who play our fave jams, interview the hottest artists, lace listeners with prize packs, and get us through the day while melting the gram with morning/midday slays.

Over the years, radio has evolved beyond FM waves into podcasting, digitally syndicated franchises, and launching pads for multimedia mavens like Meaghan Taylor who makes power moves as the Founder of Women In Radio–an impactful organization that brings together broadcast professionals across the industry.

Founded in 2016, the steadily growing community addresses the gender disparity in media by providing invaluable networking, mentorship, and internship opportunities, 1-on-1 consultations, exclusive event discounts, and more to members.

“I know a lot of women who have been following us for years now who are starting to get those program director contracts or full-time contracts, which is a big thing,” said Taylor in an interview with Simply Buckhead. “So many people working in the industry are just part-time and not getting paid for their work.”

“[The industry] should be looking at what we’re doing. We’re making strangers into mentors and mentees. Imagine what they could do internally. I also think it starts with the colleges. We don’t really have an opportunity to take a class about the [radio] industry where we can be prepared for those roles.”

Are you still keeping it locked to a radio station in 2024? If you could call the radio station right now and request a song, what would it be? Tell us down below and enjoy our latest gallery of the baddest Radio Baes on the flip.

Paris Nicole, On-Air Radio host at SiriusXM

Keisha Nicole, Host of Good Morning H-Town on Houston’s 97.9 The Box

Radio Baes Vol. 4 asset

Source: IG: @LizTwoTimes

Elizabeth Smith, National Executive Radio Producer at Ed Lover Morning Show

Ash Nicole, Middays at Chattanooga’s WJTT Power 94.3

Kristen Kash, Miami’s 99 JAMZ

Thea Harper, Producer/On-Air host at SiriusXM

Shayna Sawyers, Indy’s Hot 100.9

Brea ‘Boss Babe’ Spencer, Ohio’s Power Columbus

Enora ‘Nori Nori’ Moss, WPGC 95.5

Lili Chanel, Middays at 106.5 The Beat/Sundays 6-10 pm at Z104

Tara Jae, KMEZ 102.9

Kya Kelly, Radio One Cincinnati & Columbus

Dani D, weekends at Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI

RoyalTea, Raleigh’s K97.5

Money Maha, Middays at Chicago’s Power 92

DJ Jazzy T, DJ at Atlanta’s Hot 107.9

Tradia McCoy, Charlotte’s 102.5 The Block

Danie B, Middays at Atlanta’s V103

Corrie Renee, Southern California’s 93.5 KDAY/95.5 KLOS

Morgyn Wood, iHeartRadio and the Black Information Network

Tambra Cherie, Middays at Jackson, Mississippi’s 97.7 WRBJ

Ya Girl Cheron, Program Director at Mix 92.3 and 97.9 WJLB

Roxy Romeo, Raleigh’s 95.3 The Beat

Monica T. Barnes, Steve Harvey Morning Show Executive Producer

