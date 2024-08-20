Russell Simmons Pleads With The Public To Stop ‘Attacking’ His Celebrity Friends: ‘Are You Under Some Kind Of Tricknology?’

Russell Simmons is sending a clear message about how the public should react to the celebrities who’ve paid him a visit in Bali.

The Def Jam co-founder desperately wants fans to stop “attacking” all of his celebrity friends who visit him in Bali, where he’s been residing since he left the United States amid multiple rape and sexual misconduct accusations.

“Black people, did you forget that I got 10,000 black men out of jail?” he asked on Instagram Live on Tuesday, according to Page Six. “And that I registered more of you to vote than probably anybody you know? And I worked for Black Lives Matter and every movement that’s helped our people — all the women’s rights and even gay rights movements that I did so much work for.”

Simmons continued,

“To let them demonize me in such a way that my friends cannot visit me without you attacking them — but yet you stand next to Donald Trump, knock it off.”

The entrepreneur went on to deny the allegations he’s “hiding” in Bali before revealing that he will be in New York next week.

“I call the paparazzi on myself every time I’m there,” Simmons said. “I have an office. … I’m there all the time. I work out of New York sometimes, but I live here. I live here to heal people … and to give them spiritual and mental rejuvenation…So just attacking people who visit me — you have no idea who all have been here — are you under some kind of tricknology? Are you lost? I’m your friend, black people, and I’ve been my whole life a supporter of all the initiatives that lift you up.”

Russell also made sure to point out that he’s never been charged for the crimes he’s been sued for, claiming he’s never even spoken to a policeman or a judge about any crimes he’s been accused of.

“From what I can tell, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, President Trump, all have more credible claims against them than I do if you ask Oprah [Winfrey],” he said. “I’ve never been charged with — who took nine lie detector tests? … Did Bill Clinton do that? Did Joe Biden do that? Did President Trump do that?” Simmons asked. “Knock it off. I love you. I just don’t want my friends attacked … just leave my friends alone. Don’t attack them for visiting me. Attack friends for visiting Trump; he’s been convicted.”

This statement from the music mogul comes after multiple celebrities have faced backlash for visiting him in Bali, including Usher, Taraji P. Henson, and LisaRaye McCoy. He’s been living in Bali since 2017 after being accused of rape and sexual misconduct by multiple women, though he has previously denied ever forcing himself on anyone.