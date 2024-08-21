Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck On Anniversary

Bye, Bye Bennifer! Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck On Their Anniversary, Actor Reportedly Didn’t Show ‘Any Interest’ In Fixing Marriage

Published on August 21, 2024

After months of rumors about the demise of their relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially headed for divorce.

Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of THE FLASH

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Following multiple reports that Affleck was checked out of their marriage and on the verge of ending things, J.Lo was the one to pull the trigger. The singer and actress filed for divorce on Tuesday, Aug. 20, which is the second anniversary of their wedding, in Georgia. The pair legally married a month before that in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.

After rekindling their romance two decades after their first breakup, things are officially over for the couple, once again. Not only that, they’ve been over for a while, with Lopez listing their date of separation as April 26, 2024, in her divorce filing.

According to reports from PEOPLE, a source revealed that J.Lo “was done waiting” to make the call to end their marriage, which is why she self-filed for divorce on Tuesday.

“She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken,” the source explained. “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

Lopez is mom to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck has three children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Despite their relationship woes over the past two years, both parties did seem to get close to one another’s kids.

Another insider told the publication that while the singer tried everything to repair their marriage, her husband didn’t put in that same effort.

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” the insider explained to PEOPLE. “He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”

As for why Lopez chose to file for divorce on their wedding anniversary, it seems symbolic of her willingness to move on.

“She was done waiting and the date she did it speaks a ton,” a source tells the outlet, going on to say the move “gives her control of the process…It’s good that she did it.”

J.Lo and Ben gave their romance another shot in April 2021, nearly 20 years after they first dated and became engaged before calling off their wedding.

They went on to make their romance official just a few months later in July 2021, and while Lopez admitted that the two of them “had a little bit of fear” about dating in the limelight again, she told PEOPLE in 2022 that she feels “so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Sadly, it looks like the second chance didn’t end up going any differently than the first.

