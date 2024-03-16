Bossip Video

J.Lo is reportedly canceling several dates on her This Is Me…Now tour due to low ticket sales.

It seems you all spent all your coins on Beyoncé last year, and now miss Jenny from the Block can’t fill her seats. According to Variety, the “All I Have” singer has cancelled stops in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans and Houston.

Ticket holders received a notice which states,

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

There are more than 30 remaining show dates. However, the outlet reports a large number of tickets are unsold for them. Ticketmaster is reportedly showing an alarming amount of available seats for even the most popular stops including New York, Miami and Toronto.

In celebration of the 22-year anniversary of her album This Is Me…Then, Jennifer Lopez released a new album, documentary and film. The self-financed three-part offering carried a $20 million budget. This Is Me…Now features collaborations with Latto, Redman and Bruno Mars.

Despite its connection to its predecessor as well as its inside look at the relationship between Lopez and husband Ben Aflleck, the album received mixed reviews. It debuted at No.38 on the Billboard charts and the subsequent visuals have been mostly fodder for social media memes.

For her first music release in over ten years, it’s safe to say that many expected more fanfare around the project. The tour is still scheduled to begin on June 26 in Orlando, FL. We shall see.