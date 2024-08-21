Jonathan Majors Supports Girlfriend Meagan Good At The Premiere Of Her Latest Project ‘Terry McMillan Presents: Forever’

Jonathan Majors is staying right by Meagan Good’s side, just as she stood by him during his trial.

A little over a month after joining her at the New York premiere of Divorce in the Black, Majors once again played the supportive boyfriend role as he showed up for the premiere of Good’s latest project, Terry McMillan Presents: Forever.

The couple walked the red carpet alongside Meagan’s costar Taye Diggs, snapping photos as a trio at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 20. All three of the stars we flashing big smiles as they posed together and celebrated the premiere of the Lifetime movie, with Good and Majors even sharing a kiss for the cameras while inside the theater.

At the event, Good looked absolutely incredible in a black halter top with bedazzled trim and cutouts, which she paired with a high-waist pencil skirt and a pair of classic heels. Her curls flowed down to her waist as she made a statement with bright pink eyeshadow and otherwise natural makeup.

Majors, who is known for his unconventional style, wore a multi-colored two-piece set paired with a scarf and hat. The couple’s outfits didn’t exactly match, but Megan didn’t seem to mind as she continued to look lovingly at her partner throughout the premiere.

According to reports from Deadline, Terry McMillan Presents: Forever follows Johnnie (played by Diggs) who returns home after a tour of military service to find he’s been served with divorce papers. In the midst of this huge life change, Johnnie ends up falling for local policewoman Carlie (Good), who pulled him over for speeding.

“Determined to win her heart, his first hurdle is winning over her three daughters,” the outlet says of the film’s synopsis. “To be the man Carlie needs him to be, Johnnie must let go of old fears and regrets to find love and learn the true meaning of family.”

Terry McMillan Presents: Forever premieres on Lifetime at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.