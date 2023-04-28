Cybertron to CinemaCon
After a six year hiatus, the Transformers franchise is finally back with Rise of the Beasts starring Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos who posed alongside Director Steven Caple Jr. in front of larger-than-life Optimus Prime, Optimus Primal, and Mirage statues to promote the upcoming blockbuster at CinemaCon in Vegas.
The young stars joined Caple Jr. to debut the new Transformers: Rise of The Beasts trailer during Paramount Pictures’ exciting presentation featuring an announcement about star-studded animated prequel Transformers One rolling into theaters next summer.
Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ’90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots while introducing the Maximals–a whole new faction of Transformers–who join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.
Check out the thrilling new trailer below:
Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also stars Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, and Tongayi Chirisa.
‘I think the overall architecture of this movie is definitely unique for this movie, and it’s always going to be influenced by what we did in the Bay movies in a certain respect because that’s how the robots have been rendered,’ said Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura about the difference between this film and the first five of the franchise directed by Michael Bay.
But, just like in Bumblebee, we gave them a different spin. Same here.’
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls into theaters June 9, 2023.
