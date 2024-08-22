Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. EE-Yip Eviscerates Deleterious Dorito For ‘Shameful’ Remark About VP Kamala Harris’ Biennial Boule Appearance

The esteemed women of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. are none too pleased with Deleterious Doroito’s comment about Vice President Kamala Harris appearing at their Biennial Boule and likening it to an “unimportant sorority party.”

On August 21, Trump was interviewed by conservative political commentator, Hugh Hewitt and he slammed Harris for attending the public meeting during the Divine 9 sorority’s 60th Biennial Boule in Houston, Texas.

“She went to a sorority party and a very unimportant one,” he told Hewitt. “They have them numerous times during the year. It’s a shame.”

They in fact do not have the “party” every year and this year the Black Greek Letter organization generated a whopping $10 million in economic impact to support local organizations in the Houston area centered around maternal health, mental health, general wellness, and education initiatives.

It makes sense that Harris, who attended Howard University and was initiated into Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, would make an appearance, especially after appearing at Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s Boule in July and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.’s Grand Boule later that month.

Now, SGRHO’s Grand Basileus Marica T. Harris is firing back and telling NewsOne that Trump should be ashamed of his comments. The President of the organization founded in 1922, also detailed what their “sorority party” was all about.

“The public meeting was an opportunity to commemorate the philanthropic efforts of our sisterhood,” said Marica T. Harris, the organization’s 26th International Grand Basileus, in a statement to NewsOne.“Vice President Kamala Harris brought forth greetings to an audience of ten thousand community leaders, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, and corporate partners.”

During Harris’ speech at the Boule event, Marica recalled how the 59-year-old Democrat inspired hope with her powerful address on crucial social and political issues and noted that Harris’ message matched perfectly with the Divine Nine’s mission for social and political progress.

“Her message aligned with the critical issues that Sigma Gamma Rho sought to address during the Boule such as education, women’s rights, maternal health, mental health, general wellness, voting rights, food disparities, and financial support for underrepresented populations and youth,” she shared to NewsOne. “This event was not a party or ‘unimportant’ as referenced by former President Donald Trump, but an opportunity to highlight our organization’s achievements and reaffirm our commitment to service. The primary purpose and focus of Divine Nine organizations is to remain committed to community awareness and action through educational, economic, and cultural service activities. The reach of the Divine Nine is over 2.5 million with the second largest impact after the Black Church.”

Trump proves time and time again that he has no interest (just disrespect) for Black people and all we hold dear.

Kudos to the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. for reminding us to see him for exactly who he is.