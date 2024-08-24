Back To Business: Breaking Taking Center Stage Again At Red Bull BC One’s U.S. Cyphers

After capturing the spotlight in the 2024 Paris Olympics, breaking (not break dancing) is once again taking center stage for its highly anticipated 2024 USA season.

Red Bull BC One is announcing its United States competition schedule with the final taking place September 28 at Los Angeles’ Venice Beach.

The best b-boys and b-girls will compete with popping, locking, and head spinning to win the illustrious National USA Cypher ahead of the Red Bull BC One World Final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in December.

With a new global audience having watched breakers battle it out in Paris, the 2024 Red Bull BC One season is “doubling down on its commitment to foster the continued growth of breaking, championing trailblazing figures and communities that have played an integral part in the dance sport’s rise to prominence and global acknowledgment.”

Victor Montalvo a.k.a. B-Boy Victor, the bronze medalist for Team USA’s Men’s Breaking team, believes there’s no better time than now to continue to shine a spotlight on the sport that recently captivated the world stage.

“Before Paris, the biggest international breaking competition you wanted to win was Red Bull BC One, which has been around since 2004,” said Victor who’s a two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion. “Paris was the first look at competitive breaking for many people around the world, but the breaking scene has grown significantly since the 80’s. Red Bull BC One has not only played a pivotal role in my success and breaking journey, but it’s also the best event to tune into if you want a real look into the true spirit of the dance. I hope breaking’s new revival attracts even more fans to the competition.”

Leading up to the world finals there will be regional cyphers in Philadelphia and Denver to determine who will compete in Los Angeles. The breakers participating will comprise of specially invited “wildcards” and winners of the Red Bull BC One City Cypher series – local competitions in Detroit, Boston, Minneapolis, Miami, and New York City that were open to breakers of all levels.

The Venice Beach finals will then include not only the competition but a series of workshops, exhibition battles, and performances including a DJ workshop taught by the iconic DJ Fleg, a breaking workshop by esteemed West Coast B-boy and host of the USA National Cypher, Kid David, a 2v2 popping and breaking battle, and a Venice Beach street performance with the highly respected, B-Boy Flea Rock.

Red Bull has given wiiings to breakers globally for over 20 years and BOSSIP’s excited to see what they do this time for Red Bull BC One’s return. For more info, click HERE.

Check out the Red Bull BC One schedule below.

East Cypher [Philadelphia, PA]: Saturday, September 7, Dilworth Park

West Cypher [Denver, CO]: Friday, September 20, Temple Nightclub Denver

Red Bull BC One Camp [Los Angeles, CA]: September 26 – 27

Red Bull BC One USA National Cypher [Los Angeles, CA]: Saturday, September 28, Venice Beach Boardwalk

World Final [Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]: December 7, Farmasi Arena

The Red Bull BC One USA National Cypher will be available to watch live on the Red Bull BC One YouTube and Facebook channels. For more information about individual cyphers, exhibitions, workshops, and tickets, check out the Red Bull BC One Camp USA website, and be sure to follow @RedBullBCOne on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.