Save The Last Breakdance: Funniest Tweets, Memes & Viral Videos From 2024 Paris Olympics
It’s a wrap on the 2024 Paris Olympics where Team USA dominated the world (the WORLD, Craig) with 126 Medals (40 Gold) while navigating stunning highs and shocking lows during this year’s star-powered spectacle.
https://instagram.com/p/C-jdHVtxPr-/
In one of many intriguing storylines, polarizing sprinter Noah Lyles backed up his big talk by winning Gold in the 100-meter final by 0.005 of a second in one of the closest races you’ll ever see.
Other trending headlines included LeBron leading Team USA to another Gold medal, Simone Biles somehow becoming even more of thee Gymnastics GOAT, and Australian b-girl/college professor Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn stirring up HILARIOUS hysteria over her, uh, unique interpretation of breakdancing.
https://instagram.com/p/C-eJFaEtlYh/
Whether she was actually serious or reportedly conducting a social experiment, we’re not exactly sure, but her cringey contortions with silly snaps, crackles, and pops sent the whole entire internet into a TIZZY
To the shock of absolutely no one, Gunn failed to earn a medal or even score a single point, losing her 3-round battles by a score of 54-0.
At one point, she completely overshadowed the other Olympic games with her shameless shenanigans that continue to fuel endless clownery across the globe.
Speaking to ESPN reporters, she brushed off the endless barrage of jokes about her performance, claiming that she brought ‘creativity’ to the storied Hip-Hop art form.
“I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best — their power moves,” said Gunn. “What I bring is creativity.”
“All of my moves are original,” she continued. “Creativity is really important to me. I go out there, and I show my artistry. Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn’t. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about.”
With 14 minutes of fame left, we’re sure Raygun will be slinking, sliding, and kangaroo gliding on Good Morning America, and more in the coming days.
https://twitter.com/BaileyCarlin/status/1821948291564613996
What’s your favorite moment of the Paris Olympics? Do you think you could beat Raygun in a breakdancing battle? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, and videos from the Paris Olympics on the flip.
