Deion Sanders Will No Longer Take Local Questions

Deion Sanders & The Buffaloes Will No Longer Take Questions From Local Reporter Over ‘Personal Attacks’

Published on August 25, 2024

Deion Sanders - Colorado Spring Football Game

Deion Sanders – Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

After several personal attacks, Deion Sanders reveals the Colorado Buffaloes will no longer take questions from local reporters.

Deion Sanders is gearing up for his second year at Colorado and potentially his last season coaching his son Shedeur Sanders. Everyone is fighting to get a preseason look at the Buffaloes and ask the staff and players a few questions ahead of the season.

Denver Post writer Sean Keeler is one of the local media writers trying to cover the Bugs but was recently shut down by Sanders.

“You don’t like us, man. Why do you do this to yourself?” Sanders said. “Why do you do this, though? No, I’m serious. Why do you do this? It would be hard for me to really engage with or someone or something I really don’t like. I’m just asking why? What did I do?”

According to NY Times, the Buffs issued an exclusive statement alleging a pattern of a series of “persona” attacks from Keller. Keller’s use of words like “Plant Prime, “Circus”, and “the Deion Kool-aid” resulted in a ban from the school’s football programs.

“Keeler is still permitted to attend football-related activities as a credentialed member of the media and other reporters from the Denver Post are welcome to ask questions of football program personnel made available to the media, including coaches, players, and staff. Keeler is still permitted to cover and ask questions of other CU athletics programs and athletics administrators.”

Keeler will still receive credentials for CU events despite not being a full-time reporter for the Buffs. His contract will allow him to over “mutually agreed upon media” but both sides will likely not be able to agree in the future.

“Disappointing, but not surprising,” Keeler told The Athletic in the response to the “ban”.

If this indicates how a second season will go under Coach Prime is done playing nice and it’s time to get to business. Hopefully, it translates to the field or the slander is only getting started.

