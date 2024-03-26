Bossip Video

Deion Sanders says his two sons and Star player Travis Hunter will control their draft fate and will not play for certain teams.

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to run back their core roaster from the 2023-204 college football season. Shedeur and Shilo Sanders will return alongside top prospect Travis Hunter for what will likely be their final season of college football. Deion Sanders is already warning NFL teams interested in his guys that the 2025 NFL Draft will be player-driven on their end.

According to ESPN, Sanders revealed his guys won’t hesitate to say no if they don’t like the team selecting.

“I know where I want them to go,” Deion Sanders told the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast Friday. “So, it’s certain cities that ain’t going to happen. It’s going to be an Eli.”

In the 2004 NFL Draft, the Chargers used their first overall pick for QB Eli Manning. However, Manning didn’t want any part of playing for the Chargers. He was traded to the New York Giants and became a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“There were certain cities that fit [for me],” Deion Sanders said while reflecting on being drafted by the Falcons in 1989. “Atlanta fit, and I want that for my kids. All of them. I want the right fit. [Atlanta] was the first time I saw Black people in positions of authority. It blew my mind. It was real in Atlanta. I had never seen anything like that in my life.”

We don’t need to tell you how Deion Sanders in Atlanta ended up working out for him. Also, you argue if he didn’t control his destiny he may be on a different path today. Deion also revealed anywhere that is cold “isn’t an option” for his guys.

Shedeur is likely to be the top pick in the 2025 draft with Travis Hunter right behind him. Furthermore, Shilo is likely to go in the middle or bottom of the first round.

You can watch Deion's full interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game below.